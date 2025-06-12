Gajakesari Yoga: Big wins for 5 zodiac signs on June 12; Are you one of them?
As Jupiter transits Gemini with Mercury, and the Moon enters Sagittarius in the evening, a Sanyog will form between the Moon and Jupiter, creating Gajakesari Yoga.
| Published : Jun 12 2025, 11:19 AM
2 Min read
Gajakesari Yoga
On June 12th, the Moon transits Sagittarius. Being Thursday, Jupiter's influence is strong, and Jupiter in Gemini forms Sanyog with the Moon, creating Gajakesari Yoga. This also forms Ubhayachara Yoga. With Gajakesari Yoga and blessings, 5 signs, including Aquarius, will prosper.
Taurus
Thursday is auspicious for Taurus. It's a progressive day for work, potentially bringing big business changes. While favorable for change, strategy and management are key. Those employed might get desired transfers or jobs, bringing joy. Health issues may see some relief.
Scorpio
Thursday sees Scorpio's tasks completed with blessings. Relief from worries and troubles arrives, and planned work finishes. New income sources boost earnings. Wise spending and investment are favored, with precious metals or land being profitable.
Leo
Thursday is extra profitable for Leo. Business acumen sharpens. Stalled projects get completed with smart thinking. An influential contact may lead to a lucrative deal. Work gets appreciated, and creative thinking sets you apart. Family life is happy and peaceful.
Capricorn
Thursday brings extra benefits for Capricorn, especially from abroad. Import-export work, foreign study, or travel plans may materialize. Desired business profits are likely. Medical professionals see success. Legal matters may find resolution.
Aquarius
Thursday is special for Aquarius, bringing new money-making opportunities. Career-to-business shifts are promising, leading to substantial gains with effort. Financial woes may ease, and income increases. Social circles expand. Those in politics may gain status and prestige.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
