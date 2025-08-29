Image Credit : Getty

Aries:

Today is financially lucky for you. Luck is on your side, and tasks will be completed smoothly. Today will involve special events. You'll spend on family comforts, so watch your budget. Focus on tasks that bring success.

Taurus:

A profitable day for you, with all tasks completed without a hitch. Wealth will increase, and everything will go smoothly. Respect and honor will grow, and pending tasks will be finished. You'll find a new business partner.