Weekly Horoscope November 2025: The fourth and final week of November 2025 will see many changes in planetary positions. Besides the Moon, several major planets will change signs and their motion. This will affect all zodiac signs.
Weekly Horoscope, November 24-30
Nov 2025's last week (24-30) has major planetary shifts. Mercury and Saturn go direct, while Venus enters Scorpio. See how these changes affect your zodiac sign this week.
Aries
Good news and financial gains start the week. Success in love and family peace is likely. Mid-week may bring minor health issues or sibling disputes. Avoid others' conflicts.
Taurus
Avoid long trips this week. Be cautious in love, as deception is possible. Career issues will resolve. Enjoy family time. A heavy workload may cause stress. Beware of bad advice.
Gemini
Get support from superiors at work and expand your business. Family life is peaceful, and property issues may resolve. An event could sadden you. You may need to borrow money.
Cancer
A busy week may lead to stress. Minor tiffs with friends are possible. Business is good, and you'll meet job targets. Foreign travel is on the cards. Health remains good.
Leo
Singles may get married. Your partner will be supportive. Good performance at work could bring an award. Students may face setbacks. Stay away from illegal activities.
Virgo
Good week to start new projects and find new income sources. You'll handle family duties well. A heavy workload is likely. Health issues may arise late in the week. Avoid loans.
Libra
You'll be confident. Success for marketing pros and students. Business will grow. A dispute with parents is possible late in the week. Control your anger to avoid love life issues.
Scorpio
Watch your health this week; don't be stingy on expenses. Lack of confidence may bother you. A trip with your partner is possible. Family issues will resolve. Love life improves.
Sagittarius
Great career opportunities are ahead. You'll connect with influential people. A promotion is possible. Travel is likely. Don't exaggerate small issues or depend too much on others.
Capricorn
You'll meet a loved one and may get a gift from your partner. You'll hit your job targets. A family trip is possible. Court cases may cause stress. Control spending and invest wisely.
Aquarius
New relationships may begin. You might buy a new home or vehicle. It's a good time for investments. An elder's health could be a concern, leading to expenses on comfort and care.
Pisces
Not a great week for business, but stock market gains are possible. A religious trip is likely. Income may increase. Watch your diet. Love life will have ups and downs.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
