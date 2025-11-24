Today's Horoscope Nov 24, 2025: On Monday, the Moon moves from Sagittarius to Capricorn. With 4 inauspicious yogas present, find out what your day holds and how it will unfold for all zodiac signs.

Horoscope for 24 November 2025: On November 24, 2025, the love life of Aries people will be fine, and a meeting with old friends is possible. Taurus people will see a decrease in income and may have some bitter experiences. Gemini people will benefit and also receive respect. Cancer people will worry about the future, and family disputes are possible. Read on to know how the day will be for each zodiac sign?

Aries Horoscope 24 November 2025

If there is any problem at the workplace, it can be resolved. You will have to put more pressure to get someone to agree with you. You will be happy to meet old friends. You may also visit a religious place. Love life will be better than before.

Taurus Horoscope 24 November 2025

People of this sign may see a decrease in their income. A work in progress might get stuck. Don't let negativity overpower you, or there will be trouble. You might have some bitter experiences today. Avoid sharing secrets with anyone.

Gemini Horoscope 24 November 2025

People of this sign will benefit from immovable property like houses, shops, etc. Everyone will praise your decisions. You will receive a lot of respect from people. You can shop for essential household items today. You will get to eat your favorite food.

Cancer Horoscope 24 November 2025

People of this sign will worry about their children's future. You will get a chance to attend a wedding or ceremony. There might be a problem of low blood pressure. There is a possibility of loss in business. A situation of dispute may arise in the family.

Leo Horoscope 24 November 2025

People of this sign should be careful in money transactions. Make any business deal very thoughtfully. Be careful during travel, otherwise loss or some kind of trouble is possible. The image of people associated with politics may be tarnished. Take care of your health.

Virgo Horoscope 24 November 2025

Court cases may get complicated. There may be unrest in the family over some issue. Do not waste your time in arguments. You may harm yourself by listening to others. Improve your lifestyle, and your health will also be fine.

Libra Horoscope 24 November 2025

People of this sign will have to face competition in business, in which loss is also possible. You will feel like starting a new work. You may get the fruits of your past hard work today. There will be an atmosphere of peace and happiness in the family. You will also get good news.

Scorpio Horoscope 24 November 2025

Those of this sign who are associated with politics should make decisions thoughtfully. If there is any debt, it can be paid off today. You need to use your vehicle carefully. You will get full support from your life partner. Avoid doing any work in a hurry.

Sagittarius Horoscope 24 November 2025

People of this sign will get a big benefit in business. You will get opportunities to advance in your career. Family disputes can be easily resolved today. There will be problems in love relationships, or they may even break. The day will be lazy; it is better to stay away from disputes.

Capricorn Horoscope 24 November 2025

Take the advice of family members seriously, otherwise loss is possible. Carelessness in money matters will be costly. You may be interested in illegal activities. A dispute with your life partner is possible over some issue. Heart patients should take special care of their health.

Aquarius Horoscope 24 November 2025

People of this sign will see a rapid increase in their income. You can go somewhere with your children. A religious ceremony will be organized at home. Students will get the auspicious results of their hard work. You will get necessary support from relatives. Health will also be fine.

Pisces Horoscope 24 November 2025

Long-pending tasks will gain momentum. If you want to try something new, the time is favorable. The financial situation will be better than before. In the job, officials will be happy with your work. There will be profit in business. The day will be auspicious.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.