Aries:

Those born under this sign can make new business plans. They'll gain respect in society and might benefit financially from travel. Old issues could be resolved. You'll enjoy quality time with your spouse, and your health will be better than before. Work goals will be met on time.

Taurus:

Taurus might find another source of income. You could argue with your partner about something. Be careful while driving. You might have a disagreement with your spouse, and your health could decline. Don't make false promises, or you'll regret it later.