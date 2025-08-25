Image Credit : Getty

Sagittarians are very intelligent. They are very careful in financial matters. They don't like to lose the trust placed in them. Therefore, they are very careful when taking out loans. They don't take money from anyone beyond their capacity. They don't like lending and borrowing much. Jupiter rules Sagittarius. In astrology, Jupiter is called the great planet and the king of planets. Jupiter is the most auspicious planet among the nine planets. Due to the special blessings of this planet, Sagittarians do not face any financial problems. Especially they do not have debt problems.

