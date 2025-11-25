Daily Horoscope, November 25, 2025: On Tuesday, four auspicious and inauspicious yogas will be active. These will affect all 12 zodiac signs. Find out your daily astrological prediction and see what the day holds for you.

Horoscope for November 25, 2025: On November 25, 2025, Aries may have a dispute with someone, and planned tasks may get stuck. Taurus natives may get a transfer; they should control their anger. Gemini people might fall ill; stay away from illegal activities. Cancer will receive respect, and family tension will be resolved. Read on to know how the day will be for each zodiac sign.

Aries Horoscope November 25, 2025

You may get work according to your abilities. A dispute with your life partner is possible. Business trips will be successful. Personal relationships may turn sour. Health will be better than before. Planned tasks might get stuck.

Taurus Horoscope November 25, 2025

People of this sign may go shopping with family. Control your anger. It's not good to be affected by small things, as it can cause harm. There are chances of a transfer in the job. Interest in occult practices will increase.

Gemini Horoscope November 25, 2025

People of this sign will have to face adverse situations today. You may fall victim to seasonal diseases. You might make a wrong decision under someone's influence. Stay away from people involved in illegal activities; this is best for you.

Cancer Horoscope November 25, 2025

People of this sign will get respect in society. You will pay more attention to home decoration and spend on it. Those associated with business management can get big profits. Family tension will be resolved. Students will get auspicious results.

Leo Horoscope November 25, 2025

People of this sign may see a positive change in their daily routine. Caution is needed in money transactions. You can make a big deal in business, which will also bring great profit. People associated with politics will benefit. The journey will be successful.

Virgo Horoscope November 25, 2025

People of this sign can get into big trouble. The work pressure in the job will be high, which can increase mental stress. You can go somewhere with your family. You will meet new people at the workplace. Be careful in love relationships.

Libra Horoscope November 25, 2025

People of this sign may get a new responsibility at the workplace. Heart patients should take care of their health and get regular check-ups. Opponents will try to tarnish your image. Do not make promises to anyone. The advice of experienced people will be useful.

Scorpio Horoscope November 25, 2025

People of this sign who are associated with politics may get a big position. Young people will get opportunities to advance in their careers. An important plan can be made for a new work. Financial crunch will be over. Love life will be better than before. The day will be very auspicious.

Sagittarius Horoscope November 25, 2025

Today you will feel lazy. You will get a chance to learn something new. Children will be careless about their studies, which will harm them in the future. Do not give unsolicited advice to others. Stay away from useless disputes. Keep an eye on your children.

Capricorn Horoscope November 25, 2025

Today, there will be more work at the workplace. There may be confusion regarding children's careers. Couples in love will plan to go out somewhere. You will be happy to meet old friends. Planned tasks will be completed on time. You will attend an entertaining program.

Aquarius Horoscope November 25, 2025

If you give unsolicited advice, you will face humiliation. You can go for a walk with your life partner. Stay away from others' disputes. There are chances of money coming from abroad. People associated with politics can get their desired position.

Pisces Horoscope November 25, 2025

You will fully enjoy marital bliss. A big deal can be made in business. You may get a share in ancestral property. Income will increase. The decision in legal matters may come in your favor. Make decisions with the consent of the family. Health will be fine.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.