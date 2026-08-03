6 6 Image Credit : Chatgpt

What should you do during this time?

To get the full benefit of this Rajayog, you should use new opportunities without hesitation, avoid unnecessary expenses and focus on saving, make big investments only after consulting experts, and try daily prayers or meditation to boost your confidence. Also, work on strengthening your family relationships. While astrology says this rare Rajayog will bring many benefits for Rishabam, Simmam, and Makaram, remember that these are just guidelines. Planned hard work and right decisions are what truly lead to success in life.