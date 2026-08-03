5 5 Image Credit : AI Image

Virgo

For Virgos, this planetary conjunction could open up many new doors. Your investments might give good returns. Some of you may get a chance to travel abroad. Job seekers are likely to find the work they desire. Those already employed will see signs of a promotion and salary hike. The environment will be favourable for entrepreneurs, and you might even see good returns from the stock market. A peaceful atmosphere will prevail in the family, and your bond with relatives will strengthen. Some might get a desired job transfer. This period is especially good for those working in the police, army, and sports sectors.