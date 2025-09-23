Xpeng and Li Auto also posted solid weekly gains, while Nio’s newly launched ES8 has yet to move the needle, though its 2025 production is already sold out with deliveries stretching into 2026.

Tesla recorded 17,300 insurance registrations in China for the week of Sept. 15–21, its strongest performance in three months and up 12.7% from 15,350 the week before.

The Model Y SUV led with 10,340 units, while the new six-seat Model Y L added 850 and the Model 3 sedan contributed 6,060, according to a CnEVPost report.

The Model Y L, Tesla’s first three-row version of its best-selling crossover, is proving to be a major growth driver. Since its Aug. 19 launch, orders have surged past 120,000, with nearly 10,000 vehicles selling out per day.

Deutsche Bank echoed the momentum, saying dealer feedback showed August orders nearly doubled month-on-month to about 130,000, largely fueled by the long-wheelbase variant.

The Model Y L starts at 339,000 yuan ($46,700), about 8% more expensive than the standard version, with an 82-kWh battery offering about 327 miles of range, 0–62 mph acceleration in 4.5 seconds, and nearly 90 cubic feet of cargo space. Deliveries began earlier this month, with handovers expected to ramp up in October.

Tesla’s gains came as domestic rivals also posted solid numbers. BYD dominated with 70,700 registrations, Xiaomi followed at 10,800, Xpeng hit 9,200, Li Auto logged 8,600, and Nio reported 6,670 across its main, Onvo, and Firefly brands.

Nio’s newly launched third-generation ES8 SUV, unveiled September 20 and delivered from Sept. 21, has yet to meaningfully impact weekly data. However, with 40,000 units of 2025 production already sold out, new buyers face delivery waits of 24–26 weeks, stretching into March 2026.

Monthly delivery data highlight the crowded field. Tesla sold 57,152 units in August, a 9.9% year-over-year decrease but a 40.7% increase from July. BYD moved 373,626, Xiaomi delivered 36,396, Nio 31,305, Xpeng 37,709, and Li Auto 28,529.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Tesla was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

Tesla’s stock has risen 7.5% so far in 2025.

