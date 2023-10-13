Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max to offer faster and better 5G connectivity: Report

     According to a new report, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will be equipped with Qualcomm’s latest cellular modem, providing faster and better 5G connectivity. As per the technology analyst Jeff Pu, the Pro model in 2024 will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75 modem.

    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 5:04 PM IST

    Following the release of its latest iPhone 15 series devices last month, Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is currently working on the next-generation iPhone 16 series. According to a fresh source, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be paired with Qualcomm's newest cellular modem, allowing for quicker and more reliable 5G connectivity.

    According to Jeff Pu, a technology expert, the Pro model in 2024 will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75 modem. The normal iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, on the other hand, will keep the Snapdragon X70 modem that was utilised in the whole iPhone 15 family.

    "Apple has typically used the same Qualcomm modem across all models for each generation of iPhones, excluding the low-end iPhone SE, so this would be a change in strategy for the company," a source told media reports.

    Qualcomm's newest cellular modem, the Snapdragon X75, was introduced in February 2023, according to the Verge. In comparison to the X70, it has increased carrier aggregation and other technological breakthroughs enabling quicker 5G download and upload rates.

    According to the company, the modem's combined mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G transceiver takes about 25% less circuit board area and consumes up to 20% less power.

    The Snapdragon X75 also supports the most recent "5G Advanced" standard, which is referred regarded as the "next phase of 5G" and an advancement towards 6G. 5G Advanced will contain advancements to artificial intelligence and machine learning for greater 5G performance, as well as expand 5G to new types of devices and use cases.

    According to rumours, the iPhone maker would likely sell the iPhone 16 Pro models as having 5G Advanced capability, similar to how the iPhone 6s received LTE Advanced support in 2015.

    Since 2018, the Cupertino-based company has been said to be developing on its own 5G modem for iPhones, but the project has allegedly suffered technical hurdles, and the modem is not likely to be disclosed until 202. Meanwhile, the Cupertino-based company renewed its 5G modem arrangement with Qualcomm through 2026.

