    Xiaomi 14 CIVI to launch in India on June 12: Check out expected camera, processor & other details

    Xiaomi confirms launch date for Xiaomi 14 CIVI, likely a rebranded version of CIVI 4 Pro. Expected specs include 6.55 inch OLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen chipset, up to 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and 4,700mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

    Xiaomi 14 CIVI to launch in India on June 12: Check out expected camera, processor & other details gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 28, 2024, 6:43 PM IST

    Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date for latest smartphone in its flagship number series, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI. Most likely, the newest smartphone is a renamed variant of the CIVI 4 Pro, which was introduced in China in March of this year. Although the Xiaomi 14 CIVI's official specifications are yet unknown, a look at the Xiaomi CIVI 4 Pro's features should give us a good sense of what to expect from the gadget that will be sold in India.

    A 6.55-inch, 12-bit OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 2750 x 1236 pixels is most likely what the Xiaomi 14 CIVI will have. It could have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits.

    The 14 CIVI may be equipped with the Adreno 735 GPU and operate on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen CPU, which is built on a 4nm technology. It's interesting to note that the Poco F6, which was introduced in India last week, is powered by the same processor.

    Moving forward, the phone may include 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

    Most likely, the newest smartphone in the Xiaomi 14 series will run Android 14 under the HyperOS shell developed by the firm. With this gadget, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer may guarantee four years of OS upgrades and five years of security fixes.

    In terms of optics, the 14 CIVI most likely has a triple camera sensor on the back, which consists of a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom, and a 50MP Light Fusion 800 shooter with Hyper OIS. A 32MP OmniVision Samsung S5K3D2 78 sensor with a 100 degree Field of View (FoV) might be located on the front.

    The upcoming smartphone could come with 4,700mAh battery pack with support for 67W fast charging.

