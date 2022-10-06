Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    With AirPods, Apple beats headphone production to India for first time: Report

    Apple is reportedly gearing up to manufacture AirPods and Beats headphones in India, as the tech giant doubles down on assembling new iPhones in the country. According to the source, iPhone assembler Foxconn is planning to manufacture Beats headphones in the nation, as well as AirPods.

    With AirPods Apple beats headphone production to India for first time Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

    Apple has asked its suppliers to move some AirPods and Beats headphone production to India for the first time, reported Nikkei Asia on Wednesday.  According to the source, iPhone assembler Foxconn is planning to manufacture Beats headphones in the nation, as well as AirPods.

    "The decision is part of Apple's steady diversification away from China, as the company seeks to reduce the risk of supply chain disruptions caused by the country's tough zero-Covid policy and tensions with the US," the company noted.

    In terms of shipment volume, Apple's AirPods are second only to the iPhone. AirPods are now manufactured in Vietnam and China, with Vietnam producing the bulk of Beats headphones. The 'Made in India' iPhone 14 will also be available in Europe soon.

    Also Read | Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro with health features, built-in GPS launched; Details here

    Apple has begun manufacture of the new iPhone 14 in India, a first for the tech giant as it reduces the manufacturing duration of new iPhones in India in comparison to China, which is its primary global manufacturing base. The locally made iPhone 14 will be available in the nation in the fourth quarter, as the business invests billions of dollars in local production and assembly.

    At this rate, industry observers believe that Apple will produce the iPhone 15 in India and China at the same time next year. According to a JP Morgan research, as India doubles down on local manufacture of technological items, Apple is anticipated to shift 5% of its new iPhone 14 production to India by the end of this year, and 25% by 2025. With the ease of doing business and favourable local manufacturing rules, Apple's 'Make in India' iPhones might account for close to 85 percent of the country's total iPhone output this year.

    Also Read | Want to play 4K videos on YouTube? Then, you should be a premium subscriber

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro with health features built in GPS launched Details here gcw

    Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro with health features, built-in GPS launched; Details here

    iPhone 14 Plus sale to begin from October 7 Know price specs other details gcw

    iPhone 14 Plus sale to begin from October 7; Know price, specs, other details

    Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 Pro to launch on October 6 When and how to watch event live gcw

    Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro to launch on October 6: When and how to watch event live?

    Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 You can buy Nothing Phone 1 at Rs 12099 know offers and discounts gcw

    Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: You can buy Nothing Phone (1) at Rs 12,099; know offers and discounts

    Nothing ear stick earbuds to be launched on October 26 second product of 2022 gcw

    Nothing ear (stick) earbuds to be launched on October 26, second product of 2022

    Recent Stories

    California Sikh family kidnap case: All 4 found dead in Orchard, cops say AJR

    California Sikh family kidnap case: All 4 found dead in Orchard, cops say

    Rashmika Mandanna on kissing Vijay Deverakonda: Actress talks about her painful memories and wake up crying RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna on kissing Vijay Deverakonda: Actress talks about her painful memories and wake up crying

    Indian govt probes WHO s complaint about India made cough syrups gcw

    Indian govt probes WHO's complaint about India-made cough syrups

    Exclusive Uttarkashi avalanche survivor Rohit Bhatt recalls what happened on Draupadi ka Danda II

    Uttarkashi avalanche: 'If we had few seconds to think, we could have saved more lives...'

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi joins Rahul in Karnataka's Mandya as march resumes after 2-day break AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi joins Rahul in Karnataka's Mandya as march resumes after 2-day break

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon
    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    Video Icon
    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Icon