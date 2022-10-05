Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro with health features, built-in GPS launched; Details here

Xiaomi is bringing the Smart Band 7 Pro to the global markets after it made its debut in China in July. The latest Smart Band from Xiaomi has a bigger screen, more features but long battery life as well. It supports 110+ sports modes and other health-centric features like SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor, heart rate sensor and more.

Xiaomi not only unveiled new smartphones at its October 4 event this week, but it also unveiled its first Pro Smart Band model. The Smart Band 7 Pro demonstrates that the Mi Band lineup has grown and developed into a behemoth on your wrist. After making its debut in China in July, Xiaomi is delivering the Smart Band 7 Pro to worldwide markets.

The Smart Band 7 Pro boasts an AMOLED display with an Always-On-Display function and a built-in GPS for easy navigation. Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro costs EUR 99 (about Rs 8,100) and is available in black and white. The strap alternatives are significantly more vibrant.

The Smart Band 7 Pro has a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with 326ppi pixel density. The Always-On-Display function allows you to turn on the screen. Xiaomi created the Smart Band 7 Pro with a metal frame. It has 110+ sports modes and other health-related functions like as a SpO2 sensor, a sleep monitor, a heart rate sensor, and more.

Alexa is the wearable's primary speech assistant, and it can also operate smart devices. It is water resistant to 5ATM and contains GPS that is compatible with GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, and QZSS. The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is said to last up to 12 days on a single charge.

We expect Xiaomi to deliver the Smart Band 7 Pro to other countries, including India, in the coming weeks, similar to how the Xiaomi 12T series phones were released this week. At the event, Xiaomi also unveiled the Redmi Pad tablet, which is now available in India for a starting price of Rs 14,999.