Apple Diwali sale 2023: Check out AMAZING deals on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads & more

Apple is offering a range of deals, including up to a Rs 10,000 discount on Apple products, during its ongoing festive sale in India. It includes free engraving on AirPods, iPads and Apple Pencil (second generation), and trade-in options for purchasing new iPhones.

Customers in India are enjoying significant discounts on electronics and other things as the holiday season begins. While Amazon and Flipkart are both giving large discounts on iPhones, Apple has now begun its own seasonal sale on its India online shop as well as at its two official Apple stores in the country—Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi.

However, it should be noted that these reductions are only available to clients who purchase new items using matching HDFC Bank credit cards. Please keep in mind that these savings will be accessible till November 14, with the exception of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and AirPods Pro second generation, which will only be available until November 7.

Discounts on iPhones of up to Rs 6,000

Apple is offering a flat Rs 6,000 discount on the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, Rs 5,000 off the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, and even Rs 4,000 off the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus when using HDFC cards. Additionally, the iPhone 13 is discounted by Rs 3,000, while the third-generation iPhone SE is discounted by Rs 2,000. In addition, the business is giving up to Rs 67,800 in trade-in value, offering No-Cost EMI for up to six months with approved cards, and giving away three months of free TV+ and Arcade in addition to six months of free Apple Music.

Discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on Macs

Customers purchasing the 13′′ and 15′′ MacBook Air (M2 chip) models can enjoy a maximum HDFC bank discount of Rs 10,000. Buyers of the MacBook Pro 13′′, 14′′, 16′′, and Mac Studio models will also receive Rs 10,000 off, while the MacBook Air (M1 chip) will receive Rs 8,000 off. Both the 24" iMac and the Mac Mini are discounted by Rs 5,000.

Discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on iPads

iPad Pro 11′′ and 12.9′′ customers receive Rs 5,000 off; iPad Air buyers get Rs 5,000 off; iPad (10th generation) buyers get Rs 4,000 off; and both iPad (9th generation) and iPad mini buyers get Rs 3,000 off.

Apple Watch models are discounted

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available with a Rs 5,000 discount, the Apple Watch Series is available with a Rs 4,000 discount, and the Apple Watch SE is available with a Rs 2,000 discount.

Those who buy audio equipment, such as the AirPods Pro second generation or the HomePod, will also receive a Rs 2,000 discount.

Additionally, from October 19 to November 14, Apple will have "Today At Apple" events inside the Apple BKC store. These sessions will include a varied roster of artists from numerous fields, including music, cinema, and design.

