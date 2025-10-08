The much-anticipated Vivo X300 series is set to launch in China on October 13, with an Indian release expected in November. This new flagship lineup, featuring the X300 and X300 Pro, emphasizes a refined software experience.

The much-anticipated Vivo X300 series is finally set to debut this month, and the company is clearly aiming to make a big statement with its new flagship lineup. Known for their strong imaging credentials powered by Zeiss Optics, Vivo’s X-series phones have long been favorites among photography enthusiasts. However, with the X300 generation, the brand seems ready to shift gears - emphasizing not just hardware but also a more refined software experience.

Vivo X300 Series Launch Timeline

The Vivo X300 series will make its official debut in China on October 13, preceded by the launch of OriginOS 6 on October 10. Following its China unveiling, the new X300 series is widely expected to arrive in India sometime in November, with prices likely starting above ₹80,000. This positions the lineup firmly in the premium segment, aiming to rival the best from Apple, Samsung, and Google.

Design and Display

The lineup will consist of two models - the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. The standard model will reportedly feature a 6.3-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display, while the Pro variant will step up to a larger 6.7-inch screen with similar high-end display characteristics. Both phones are expected to adopt a flat frame and display design, creating a modern, minimalist look. A large circular rear camera module continues to be the design highlight - an unmistakable feature of Vivo’s premium smartphones.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the X300 series is rumored to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. This combination should ensure seamless multitasking and top-tier performance, especially with AI-focused enhancements expected in the new OriginOS 6, which will come pre-installed on both the Chinese and Indian variants.

Camera Innovations

Vivo’s legacy in smartphone photography continues with the X300 series’ triple camera system. The setup is expected to include a massive 200MP telephoto periscope lens, accompanied by wide and ultrawide sensors. The X300 Pro is tipped to receive a more advanced configuration, delivering enhanced zoom capabilities, better low-light performance, and a more versatile shooting experience overall.

Battery Life and Charging

Powering these premium handsets are large batteries designed for endurance. The Vivo X300 could feature a 6,040mAh cell, while the X300 Pro might house a 6,500mAh unit. Both models are expected to support 90W fast wired charging, ensuring minimal downtime.

In summary, with its sleek design, upgraded software, powerful new processor, and imaging capabilities backed by Zeiss optics, the Vivo X300 series looks ready to make a serious mark in the flagship smartphone market when it launches later this month.