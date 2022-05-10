Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vivo X80 series to launch in India on May 18; Know price range, specs and more

    The smartphone series will be available through official Vivo retailers as well as Flipkart. The X80 series features two models: the Vivo X80 and the X80 Pro, both of which have previously been released in China and across the world.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 10, 2022, 5:02 PM IST

    Vivo's flagship Vivo X80 series will be launched in India on May 18, the company said earlier today, May 10. The smartphone series will be available through official Vivo retailers as well as Flipkart. The X80 series features two models: the Vivo X80 and the X80 Pro, both of which have previously been released in China and across the world. Its dedicated webpage hints to the Pro model's periscope-style camera. The standard model is also expected to come in the nation. Surprisingly, both global and China-specific variations have the same specs, and models for the Indian market are unlikely to differ.

    Features and specifications

    The smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. The chipset may be used with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The standard model features a triple rear camera arrangement with a 50-megapixel camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. A hole-punch design on the front panel houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Vivo X80 also has a 4,500mAh battery that enables 80W fast charging but no wireless charging.

    Also Read | Motorola reportedly working on its first rollable smartphone, codenamed Felix

    The Vivo X80 Pro, on the other hand, has a 6.78-inch LTPO2 AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. An ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is built within the screen. Users may even pick between the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset unit and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered mode.

    Price

    The Vivo X80 was released in China for CNY 3,699 (about Rs 42,300) for the 8GB + 128GB option. The basic 8GB + 256GB edition of the Vivo X80 Pro was priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs 63,300). The Indian counterparts might be priced in the similar ballpark.

    Also Read | Here's why Apple has agreed to pay $20 million as compensation to iPhone 4S users

    Last Updated May 10, 2022, 5:02 PM IST
