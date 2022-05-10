Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Motorola reportedly working on its first rollable smartphone, codenamed Felix

    Motorola's Felix rollable, according to the rumour, stretches vertically to make the gadget taller (rather than wider). To improve the real screen estate, a third of the phone's display is buried at the bottom and may be completely expanded on demand.

    Motorola reportedly working on its first rollable smartphone codenamed Felix gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 10, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

    Motorola joined the foldable market with the release of the Motorola Razr in 2022. The Razr 5G was released shortly after, featuring upgraded cameras and beefier internals. While the next-generation Razr is already in the works and will be available shortly, the Lenovo-owned business is now trying to venture into uncharted territory: rollable phones.

    According to Evan Blass, Motorola is working on its first rollable phone, codenamed Felix internally. Motorola appears to have a different vision for rollable phones than OPPO and TCL, both of whom have previously shown off their initial concept phones. The OPPO X 2021 and TCL Fold n' Roll both feature a flexible display that stretches horizontally to turn a standard-size slab phone into a huge tablet.

    Motorola's Felix rollable, according to the rumour, stretches vertically to make the gadget taller (rather than wider). To improve the real screen estate, a third of the phone's display is buried at the bottom and may be completely expanded on demand. This is comparable to how the Motorola Razr uses foldable technology, with the emphasis on compactness and making the phone pocket-friendly.

    Also Read | Motorola Edge 30: 'World's thinnest 5G smartphone' to launch on May 12

    According to media reports, the Motorola Felix is still in the early phases of development, which may explain why there are no renderings of the phone accompanying the leak. In fact, when Motorola began designing the phone's special software experience, it didn't even have a functional hardware prototype; instead, the firm tested the software on a modified Motorola Edge 30 Pro. The Felix is unlikely to arrive until 2023.

    Also Read | Here's why Apple has agreed to pay $20 million as compensation to iPhone 4S users

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) features leaked ahead of launch; likely to have 4500mAh battery, 32 MP front camera

    Last Updated May 10, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung working on a smartphone with slidable wraparound display gcw

    Samsung working on a smartphone with slidable wraparound display

    Apple AirPods Pro second generation likely to be launched in Fall 2022 with new colours Report gcw

    Apple AirPods Pro second generation likely to be launched in Fall 2022 with new colours: Report

    Xiaomi takes inspiration from Apple company likely working on 12 Pro Max gcw

    Xiaomi takes inspiration from Apple, company likely working on 12 Pro Max

    Motorola Edge 30 Worlds Thinnest 5G smartphone to launch on May 12 gcw

    Motorola Edge 30: 'World's thinnest 5G smartphone' to launch on May 12

    Google may launch Pixel Buds Pro wireless soon to challenge AirPods Pro gcw

    Google may launch Pixel Buds Pro wireless soon, to challenge AirPods Pro

    Recent Stories

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: 10 latest developments - adt

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: 10 latest developments

    Who was Danish Siddiqui the Indian photojournalist who won the Pulitzer Prize gcw

    Who was Danish Siddiqui, the Indian photojournalist who won the Pulitzer Prize

    Severe cyclonic storm Asani to weaken by Tuesday night, cause heavy rain in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh - adt

    Severe cyclonic storm Asani: What we know so far

    Terror angle not ruled out in Mohali blast CM Mann says wont spare culprits gcw

    Terror angle not ruled out in Mohali blast; CM Mann says won't spare culprits

    Yoon Suk Yeol sworn in as South Koreas new president says door for dialogue open with North Korea gcw

    Yoon Suk Yeol sworn in as South Korea's new president, says 'door for dialogue open with North Korea'

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon