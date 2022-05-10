Motorola reportedly working on its first rollable smartphone, codenamed Felix

Motorola's Felix rollable, according to the rumour, stretches vertically to make the gadget taller (rather than wider). To improve the real screen estate, a third of the phone's display is buried at the bottom and may be completely expanded on demand.

Motorola joined the foldable market with the release of the Motorola Razr in 2022. The Razr 5G was released shortly after, featuring upgraded cameras and beefier internals. While the next-generation Razr is already in the works and will be available shortly, the Lenovo-owned business is now trying to venture into uncharted territory: rollable phones.

According to Evan Blass, Motorola is working on its first rollable phone, codenamed Felix internally. Motorola appears to have a different vision for rollable phones than OPPO and TCL, both of whom have previously shown off their initial concept phones. The OPPO X 2021 and TCL Fold n' Roll both feature a flexible display that stretches horizontally to turn a standard-size slab phone into a huge tablet.

Motorola's Felix rollable, according to the rumour, stretches vertically to make the gadget taller (rather than wider). To improve the real screen estate, a third of the phone's display is buried at the bottom and may be completely expanded on demand. This is comparable to how the Motorola Razr uses foldable technology, with the emphasis on compactness and making the phone pocket-friendly.

According to media reports, the Motorola Felix is still in the early phases of development, which may explain why there are no renderings of the phone accompanying the leak. In fact, when Motorola began designing the phone's special software experience, it didn't even have a functional hardware prototype; instead, the firm tested the software on a modified Motorola Edge 30 Pro. The Felix is unlikely to arrive until 2023.

