Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's why Apple has agreed to pay $20 million as compensation to iPhone 4S users

    According to reports, the case against Apple was launched in December 2015 by a group of iPhone 4S users from New York and New Jersey. This isn't the first time Apple has been accused of intentionally slowing down iPhones. 

    Here s why Apple has agreed to pay USD 20 million as compensation to iPhone 4S users gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 8, 2022, 1:24 PM IST

    Apple has been forced to compensate iPhone 4S owners for slowing down their smartphones when they were upgraded to iOS 9 in 2015. The claim was filed seven years ago, and the corporation has now agreed to settle. Customers alleged that Apple misrepresented the iOS 9 upgrade as offering improved performance on compatible devices, including the iPhone 4S.

    Apple has agreed to pay $15 (about Rs 1,125) to iPhone 4S customers who had poor performance difficulties after upgrading to a newer iOS version at the time. Apple has set aside $20 million to compensate the owners of the iPhone 4s in New Jersey and New York. According to reports, the case against Apple was launched in December 2015 by a group of iPhone 4S users from New York and New Jersey. This isn't the first time Apple has been accused of intentionally slowing down iPhones. 

    The corporation was discovered to deliberately slowed down the battery life of older iPhone models in order to force users to upgrade to newer versions. Apple was required to include a battery health indicator for the models, allowing users to monitor how their iPhone's battery performs over time.

    Also Read | Apple stops accepting debit, credit cards for payments in India

    Though the iPhone 4S is now a very old device, and that the complainants' $15 compensation barely puts a dent in Apple's finances. However, such decisions provide consumers with closure, and their trust in the court system to grant them relief is enhanced.

    Reports don't reveal if Apple would give a comparable reimbursement to customers who purchased the iPhone 4S in other areas and updated to the iOS 9 version because the complaint was filed in the United States. For individuals who are qualified, Apple will most likely build up a website where they can join up using their iPhone 4S IMEI number to receive the money. Apple provides longer software update timetables than the majority of the market's manufacturers.

    Also. Read | For Apple car, iPhone-maker hires veteran Ford executive Ujkashevic for EV project

    Also Read | iPhone 14: Know speculated price, features and more of Apple’s upcoming phone

    Last Updated May 8, 2022, 1:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Vibhram the Made in India UAV helicopter built for the army

    Meet 'Vibhram', the 'Made in India' UAV helicopter built for army

    WhatsApp rolls out 6 new emoji reactions Here s how you can use it gcw

    WhatsApp rolls out 6 new emoji reactions; Here's how you can use it

    Google may launch Pixel Buds Pro wireless soon to challenge AirPods Pro gcw

    Google may launch Pixel Buds Pro wireless soon, to challenge AirPods Pro

    Apple stops accepting debit credit cards for payments in India gcw

    Apple stops accepting debit, credit cards for payments in India

    Poco M4 5G smartphone launched in India Know price colours and specs gcw

    Poco M4 5G smartphone launched in India; Know price, colours and specs

    Recent Stories

    football epl Sir Alex Ferguson wants Ronaldo to stay at Man United to protect his legacy snt

    Sir Alex Ferguson wants Ronaldo to stay at Man United to protect his legacy?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: CSK vs DC clash in doubt after Delhi Capitals member tests COVID-19 positive-ayh

    IPL 2022: CSK vs DC clash in doubt after Delhi member tests COVID positive

    Lock Upp Here is what Munawar Faruqui won in Kangana Ranaut show as season 1 winner drb

    Lock Upp: Here's what Munawar Faruqui won in Kangana Ranaut's show as season 1 winner

    Mothers Day 2022 Spa to shopping 5 ways to make this day more special gcw

    Mother's Day 2022: Spa to shopping, 5 ways to make this day more special

    Universe Boss Chris Gayle reveals why he opted of Indian Premier League IPL 2022-ayh

    'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle reveals why he opted out of IPL 2022

    Recent Videos

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon