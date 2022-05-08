Here's why Apple has agreed to pay $20 million as compensation to iPhone 4S users

According to reports, the case against Apple was launched in December 2015 by a group of iPhone 4S users from New York and New Jersey. This isn't the first time Apple has been accused of intentionally slowing down iPhones.

Apple has been forced to compensate iPhone 4S owners for slowing down their smartphones when they were upgraded to iOS 9 in 2015. The claim was filed seven years ago, and the corporation has now agreed to settle. Customers alleged that Apple misrepresented the iOS 9 upgrade as offering improved performance on compatible devices, including the iPhone 4S.

Apple has agreed to pay $15 (about Rs 1,125) to iPhone 4S customers who had poor performance difficulties after upgrading to a newer iOS version at the time. Apple has set aside $20 million to compensate the owners of the iPhone 4s in New Jersey and New York. According to reports, the case against Apple was launched in December 2015 by a group of iPhone 4S users from New York and New Jersey. This isn't the first time Apple has been accused of intentionally slowing down iPhones.

The corporation was discovered to deliberately slowed down the battery life of older iPhone models in order to force users to upgrade to newer versions. Apple was required to include a battery health indicator for the models, allowing users to monitor how their iPhone's battery performs over time.

Also Read | Apple stops accepting debit, credit cards for payments in India

Though the iPhone 4S is now a very old device, and that the complainants' $15 compensation barely puts a dent in Apple's finances. However, such decisions provide consumers with closure, and their trust in the court system to grant them relief is enhanced.

Reports don't reveal if Apple would give a comparable reimbursement to customers who purchased the iPhone 4S in other areas and updated to the iOS 9 version because the complaint was filed in the United States. For individuals who are qualified, Apple will most likely build up a website where they can join up using their iPhone 4S IMEI number to receive the money. Apple provides longer software update timetables than the majority of the market's manufacturers.

Also. Read | For Apple car, iPhone-maker hires veteran Ford executive Ujkashevic for EV project

Also Read | iPhone 14: Know speculated price, features and more of Apple’s upcoming phone