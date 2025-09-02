The Vivo Y500 is creating buzz with its impressive 8200mAh battery and IP69+ rating. It features a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen, Dimensity 7300 processor, and up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Vivo Y500 launch date India: Vivo, a leading smartphone company in India with a significant market share, is known for offering feature-rich phones at affordable prices. The recent launch of the Vivo Y500 in China has generated buzz worldwide, particularly for its impressive 8200mAh battery. While an official India launch date is yet to be announced, it is anticipated to arrive soon after its China release.

Vivo Y500 Features

Beyond its massive battery, the Vivo Y500 boasts several noteworthy features, including being Vivo's first smartphone with an IP69+ rating.

6.77-inch HD AMOLED screen

120Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor

12GB+512GB storage

Vivo Y500 Camera

50MP+2MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Vivo Y500 Performance

8200mAh battery

90W fast charger

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C connectivity

IP69+ water and dust resistance

Vivo Y500 Price

The Vivo Y500's price varies by storage configuration. The 8GB+128GB variant is priced around Rs 17,000, while the 12GB+512GB variant is around Rs 24,700. It's available in Metallic Black, Blue, and Purple.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which is the best Vivo 5G phone?

If you're looking for a Vivo 5G phone, consider the Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo V40 Pro, Vivo T1 Pro, or Vivo Y76 5G.

Which Vivo phone is under Rs 8,000?

The Vivo Y19e is available on Amazon for around Rs 7,999.

Disclaimer: All information provided here is sourced from the internet/Amazon. Asianet English does not claim responsibility for its accuracy. Please verify availability and offers on the official website before making any purchase.