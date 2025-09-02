The Vivo Y500 is creating buzz with its impressive 8200mAh battery and IP69+ rating. It features a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen, Dimensity 7300 processor, and up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.
Vivo Y500 launch date India: Vivo, a leading smartphone company in India with a significant market share, is known for offering feature-rich phones at affordable prices. The recent launch of the Vivo Y500 in China has generated buzz worldwide, particularly for its impressive 8200mAh battery. While an official India launch date is yet to be announced, it is anticipated to arrive soon after its China release.
Vivo Y500 Features
Beyond its massive battery, the Vivo Y500 boasts several noteworthy features, including being Vivo's first smartphone with an IP69+ rating.
- 6.77-inch HD AMOLED screen
- 120Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor
- 12GB+512GB storage
Vivo Y500 Camera
- 50MP+2MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
Vivo Y500 Performance
- 8200mAh battery
- 90W fast charger
- Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C connectivity
- IP69+ water and dust resistance
Vivo Y500 Price
The Vivo Y500's price varies by storage configuration. The 8GB+128GB variant is priced around Rs 17,000, while the 12GB+512GB variant is around Rs 24,700. It's available in Metallic Black, Blue, and Purple.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which is the best Vivo 5G phone?
If you're looking for a Vivo 5G phone, consider the Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo V40 Pro, Vivo T1 Pro, or Vivo Y76 5G.
Which Vivo phone is under Rs 8,000?
The Vivo Y19e is available on Amazon for around Rs 7,999.
Disclaimer: All information provided here is sourced from the internet/Amazon. Asianet English does not claim responsibility for its accuracy. Please verify availability and offers on the official website before making any purchase.