The Vivo V60 launches in India today, August 12, at 12 pm IST. Key upgrades include Zeiss-branded cameras, a large battery, and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip. Watch the livestream on Vivo's official channels.

Vivo is set to launch its new smartphone, the V60, in India today, August 12, at 12 pm IST. This is the successor to the Vivo V50, which came out earlier this year in February. Positioned as the successor to the V50 introduced earlier this year, the Vivo V60 reportedly arrives with major camera upgrades, a large battery and a mid-to-high tier chipset aimed at photography-led buyers.

Vivo has steadily teased hardware and software highlights ahead of the event, promising Zeiss-branded imaging, new AI imaging and productivity tools and upgraded core performance.

Vivo V60 Launch: When and How to Watch Livestream?

The launch ceremony will be streamed live on Vivo India's official social media channels and YouTube channel. The phone is anticipated to be offered on Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo's online shop when it is unveiled.

Vivo V60 Launch: Expected Features and Specifications

A 6.67-inch curved AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz is anticipated for the V60. A 6,500mAh battery will also be included, however the specifics of its charging speed are currently unknown. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, which Vivo claims delivers 30% better graphics and 27% higher CPU performance than the previous generation, will power the phone. Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15, will operate on it.

Leaks indicate that it would cost between Rs 37,000 and Rs 40,000, while the precise amount will be announced during the occasion. Moonlit Blue, Mist Grey, and Auspicious Gold are probably among the available colours.

With its upgraded cameras, improved performance, and large battery, the Vivo V60 is aimed at users looking for a premium experience in the upper mid-range segment. The launch later today will reveal whether it matches the hype.