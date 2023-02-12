Valentine's Day offer: Apple iPhone 12 Mini available for Rs 21,999 & it's a perfect gift

The price of Apple iPhone 12 mini is Rs 59,999. But as part of Valentine’s Day special deals, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available for sale for Rs 41,999. The smartphone is now available for sale on Flipkart only for Rs 21,999. Know how to grab the deal.

The Apple iPhone 12 mini is available for Rs 59,999. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini, meanwhile, is offered for Rs 41,999 as part of Valentine's Day special offerings. As part of Flipkart's Valentine's Day special promotions, you may swap your old smartphone for an Apple iPhone 12 mini. This makes the bargain much more alluring. When exchanging an outdated smartphone, Flipkart will give you a maximum discount of Rs 20,000. Therefore, you may get the Apple iPhone 12 small for just Rs 21,999 if you receive a Rs 20,000 discount while exchanging your previous smartphone.

To recall, the iPhone 12 Mini has the powerful A14 Bionic chipset. One of the last ever “Mini” smartphones from Apple, the iPhone 12 Mini features all the bells and whistles offered by the flagship iPhone 12, in a compact, 5.4-inch form factor. The camera setup includes a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera for stunning photos. The 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display, which produces vivid and true-to-life colours, is another outstanding feature of the display. The iPhone 12 Mini supports 5G connectivity and MagSafe wireless charging.

