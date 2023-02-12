Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Valentine's Day offer: Apple iPhone 12 Mini available for Rs 21,999 & it's a perfect gift

    The price of Apple iPhone 12 mini is Rs 59,999. But as part of Valentine’s Day special deals, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available for sale for Rs 41,999. The smartphone is now available for sale on Flipkart only for Rs 21,999. Know how to grab the deal.

    Valentines Day offer Apple iPhone 12 Mini available for Rs 21999 on Flipkart and its a perfect gift
    First Published Feb 12, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

    There are a number of Valentine's Day special discounts available on Flipkart, some of which are simply too good to pass up. One such offer is for the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is available on Flipkart. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini normally costs Rs 59,999, but is currently just available for Rs 21,999 on Flipkart.

    The Apple iPhone 12 mini is available for Rs 59,999. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini, meanwhile, is offered for Rs 41,999 as part of Valentine's Day special offerings. As part of Flipkart's Valentine's Day special promotions, you may swap your old smartphone for an Apple iPhone 12 mini. This makes the bargain much more alluring. When exchanging an outdated smartphone, Flipkart will give you a maximum discount of Rs 20,000. Therefore, you may get the Apple iPhone 12 small for just Rs 21,999 if you receive a Rs 20,000 discount while exchanging your previous smartphone.

    Also Read | Valentine’s Day offer: Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 36,999 on Flipkart; all details here

    To recall, the iPhone 12 Mini has the powerful A14 Bionic chipset. One of the last ever “Mini” smartphones from Apple, the iPhone 12 Mini features all the bells and whistles offered by the flagship iPhone 12, in a compact, 5.4-inch form factor.  The camera setup includes a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera for stunning photos. The 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display, which produces vivid and true-to-life colours, is another outstanding feature of the display. The iPhone 12 Mini supports 5G connectivity and MagSafe wireless charging.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 44,999 ahead of Valentine's Day; Know how to grab the deal

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
