Apple has sold 3 billion iPhones since 2007, a significant milestone announced by CEO Tim Cook. This achievement highlights the iPhone's continued success despite market saturation and global smartphone slowdown.

The first iPhone was first announced on January 9, 2007, and released to the public on June 29, 2007.

Since releasing the first iPhone model in 2007, Apple has sold 3 billion units, marking a significant milestone. Tim Cook, the CEO, made the news on the June quarter results call. Even while the firm had a great quarter and saw higher-than-expected iPhone sales, there are indications that growing import taxes will present additional difficulties in the coming months.

In the most recent quarter, Apple generated $44.6 billion on iPhone sales, up 13% from the same period previous year. This surpassed market expectations and accounted for over half of the company's total revenue for the quarter, which was $94 billion. The iPhone is still Apple's most significant product in terms of corporate value and customer demand.

Cook made the announcement with little fanfare, noting: “We also recently marked a significant milestone. We shipped the 3 billionth iPhone since its launch in 2007.”

For a gadget that revolutionised mobile computing and maybe changed the IT sector as a whole, that is an astounding number.

In July 2016, nine years after the initial iPhone's release, Apple achieved the one billion iPhone milestone. Analysts estimate that the 2-billion milestone occurred in September 2021, although it was never publicly acknowledged. Less than four years later, the iPhone has surpassed the 3-billion barrier, demonstrating that Apple's main product is still gaining traction even in the face of market saturation and a slowdown in the growth of smartphones worldwide.

Nevertheless, the fact that three billion iPhones have been shipped says it all. It demonstrates not only Apple's capacity to sell expensive hardware year after year, but also the robustness of the larger ecosystem that attracts new customers, ranging from iCloud and AppleCare to iOS and the App Store.