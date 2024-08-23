Stay Safe: Enable THESE WhatsApp features to protect yourself from scams

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp has become a hotbed for fraudsters worldwide. While staying vigilant is the best way to stay safe from scams, here are some features you can enable to stay safe when using WhatsApp.

    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

    Scammers have developed new strategies in the past several years to defraud people of their money. Consequently, WhatsApp has developed into a global hub for scammers. Here are several features you can activate to keep secure when using WhatsApp, but the greatest defence against scammers is to remain alert.

    1. Two-step verification

    The optional WhatsApp feature known as two-step verification, or two factor authentication (2FA), fortifies your account with an additional layer of protection. Once activated, WhatsApp will prompt you to generate a special PIN that will be needed to access your account in addition to your fingerprint.

    Open WhatsApp on your primary smartphone and navigate to the app settings to enable two-step verification. Now, when you press "Account," a popup will open with the option "Two-step verification." WhatsApp will now prompt you to enter a six-digit PIN if you click on it. Once turned on, WhatsApp will prompt you to input the PIN on a frequent basis. Additionally, the app allows you to attach an email address, which you may use to reset your PIN in the event that you forget it.

    2. Block and report unknown numbers

    Are you receiving unsolicited messages or harassment on WhatsApp from someone posing as your bank or a service provider? If the response is in the affirmative, there's a good possibility they're attempting to con you.

    Block a dubious WhatsApp account right away if you come across one requesting your bank account information or personal information. WhatsApp will allow you to report suspicious activity and even ban a message from an unknown number when it comes to your account.

    3. Only trust verified accounts

    WhatsApp has developed into a fantastic communication tool over the past few years, suitable for both personal and professional usage. Since a wide range of companies utilise WhatsApp to sell services, fraudsters have started taking advantage of gullible consumers by pretending to be reputable companies.

    Make sure the business account you are speaking with on WhatsApp has a Meta Verified badge if you are doing business with them or making a purchase on the app. Businesses verified by Meta, like X (formerly Twitter), have a blue tick icon to the right of their name; if a company account does not have the badge, it is likely that they are not real.

    4. Prevent unknown numbers calling you

    Fraudsters frequently use WhatsApp calls to convince you something needs to be done quickly or to win your trust. Most likely, if you receive a call from an unknown number on WhatsApp, it's either spam or someone attempting to con you. WhatsApp includes a function called "Silence unknown callers" that mutes calls from people who aren't on your contact list automatically in order to address this exact problem.

    Open WhatsApp, navigate to the settings, choose "Privacy," then scroll down to locate and select the "Calls" option. "Silence unknown callers" is an option that will display on the screen. You won't get calls from unknown numbers if you enable it.

     

