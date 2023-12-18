Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sleeker & thinner design, BP monitoring and more: Here's what you can expect from Apple Watch in 2024

    The next-generation model might include blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection, marking a significant advancement for wearable health technology. The 2024 model, marking the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch, is highly anticipated with the tech world eagerly awaiting official confirmation from Apple.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    There is much expectation among tech aficionados worldwide for Apple to significantly revamp its famous Apple Watch in 2024, according to reports. According to Mark Gurman, a tech analyst at Bloomberg, the next iteration is expected to include a sleeker, smaller design in addition to a unique magnetic band attaching mechanism.

    Through his newsletter, Gurman shares his ideas on what may be a historic "anniversary" version of the Apple Watch. It suggests a radical overhaul with sophisticated aesthetics and perhaps cutting-edge band attachment technologies. Expectations are high for a cosmetically redesigned tablet, even if details are still being kept under wraps.

    One of the most intriguing revelations centers around health features. Two crucial enhancements, according to Gurman's analysis, are blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea diagnosis. Should these qualities come to pass, wearable health technologies may advance significantly.

    The proposed blood pressure monitoring functionality aims to detect trends in hypertension rather than providing precise readings.  This update may enable users to monitor pertinent data and even lead knowledgeable conversations with healthcare providers by giving them early warnings about possible blood pressure problems.

    In addition, there is a great deal of enthusiasm about the possibility of sleep apnea detection being included into the Apple Watch. Sleep apnea is usually diagnosed via laborious overnight investigations. But if the Apple Watch has precise monitoring features, it might transform the way people can get diagnoses and give them the ability to take charge of their health.

    As Gurman's observations are predicated on leaks and well-informed supposition, it is imperative to take these findings with a degree of care. However, Gurman has a history of making precise tech-related forecasts, which makes these possible developments intriguing.

    As the Apple Watch reaches its tenth anniversary in 2024, there is increased anticipation that Apple will unveil ground-breaking functionality. Speculators are hoping for the release of the redesigned Apple Watch models during the yearly September event, where Apple customarily announces its newest goods.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
