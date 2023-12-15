Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Instagram's new AI feature, Backdrop, will let you replace image backgrounds

    Instagram has brought a new AI tool called ‘Backdrop.' This tool allows you to easily tweak or completely overhaul your image's background with just a few taps. This tool allows you to easily tweak or completely overhaul your image’s background with just a few taps. 

    Instagram new AI feature Backdrop will let you replace image backgrounds gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 6:11 PM IST

    With artificial intelligence (AI) emerging as the buzzword, more businesses are joining the quickly escalating competition. But Meta sticks out as one of the only companies in the space utilising generative AI for applications aimed at the mainstream market, such as Instagram. Ahmad Al-Dhale, Meta's head for generative AI, announced that the business is now launching a new AI media editing tool dubbed "Backdrop" on Instagram as a result of its accomplishments in this field.

    Backdrop will only be accessible to US Instagram users at first. using a few touches, you can quickly adjust or totally change the backdrop of your image using this tool. In order to do this, you provide prompts, much like you would with other generative AI-based tools like ChatGPT.

    Ahmad says that although prompts like "surrounded by puppies" and "chased by dinosaurs" work well, you can really enter whatever you can think of, including many automobiles in the backdrop or unicorns, among other things.

    Also Read | iOS 17.2 update: Journal app, Spatial video support rolled out; Know how to download it

    Users may begin experimenting with this tool by tapping the backdrop button located at the top of a new tale. Once the adjustments are finished, the backdrop tool replaces your photographs' background with a new one according to your suggestion. A "Try it" sticker will show up on the picture when you post it to your story, giving your followers the opportunity to see this background feature for the first time.

    Having said that, it seems to be a playful look at what generative AI may become in the future. It also serves as a reminder of how simple it is to make modifications that seem professional and change photos.

    In related news, the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, just published a new image on Instagram that provides us with the first glimpse of how the company's new Meta AI multimodal model can "see and hear" when worn with the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Through an early access programme, Meta is releasing this feature for customers to test.

    Also Read | iQOO 12 5G: India’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phone launched; Check specifications, price & more

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 6:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Realme C67 5G 5 reasons to buy this latest smartphone gcw

    Realme C67 5G: 5 reasons to buy this latest smartphone

    GrokAI from X now available in India but only for selected users Check details gcw

    GrokAI from X now available in India but only for selected users; Check details

    Redmi Note 13 5G series to launch in India on THIS date Check out expected specs price more gcw

    Redmi Note 13 5G series to launch in India on THIS date; Check out expected specs, price & more

    Indian government issues HIGH risk alert for Samsung users Check details gcw

    Indian government issues HIGH risk alert for Samsung users; Check details

    Apple is going to make your stolen iPhones hard to break for thieves Report gcw

    Apple is going to make your stolen iPhones hard to break for thieves: Report

    Recent Stories

    Cricket IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain osf

    IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain

    Aruba to Barbados: 7 Islands to travel in the Caribbean THIS December ATG

    Aruba to Barbados: 7 Islands to travel in the Caribbean THIS December

    Mysore to Surat-7 cleanest cities of India in 2023 RBA

    Mysore to Surat-7 cleanest cities of India in 2023

    Rovaniemi 7 places to visit at Santa Claus' home-town ATG

    Rovaniemi: 7 places to visit at Santa Claus' home-town

    Khirsu to Chopta: 7 offbeat winter destinations in Uttarakhand SHG

    Khirsu to Chopta: 7 offbeat winter destinations in Uttarakhand

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon