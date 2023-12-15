Instagram's new AI feature, Backdrop, will let you replace image backgrounds

Instagram has brought a new AI tool called ‘Backdrop.' This tool allows you to easily tweak or completely overhaul your image's background with just a few taps. This tool allows you to easily tweak or completely overhaul your image’s background with just a few taps.

With artificial intelligence (AI) emerging as the buzzword, more businesses are joining the quickly escalating competition. But Meta sticks out as one of the only companies in the space utilising generative AI for applications aimed at the mainstream market, such as Instagram. Ahmad Al-Dhale, Meta's head for generative AI, announced that the business is now launching a new AI media editing tool dubbed "Backdrop" on Instagram as a result of its accomplishments in this field.

Backdrop will only be accessible to US Instagram users at first. using a few touches, you can quickly adjust or totally change the backdrop of your image using this tool. In order to do this, you provide prompts, much like you would with other generative AI-based tools like ChatGPT.

Ahmad says that although prompts like "surrounded by puppies" and "chased by dinosaurs" work well, you can really enter whatever you can think of, including many automobiles in the backdrop or unicorns, among other things.

Also Read | iOS 17.2 update: Journal app, Spatial video support rolled out; Know how to download it

Users may begin experimenting with this tool by tapping the backdrop button located at the top of a new tale. Once the adjustments are finished, the backdrop tool replaces your photographs' background with a new one according to your suggestion. A "Try it" sticker will show up on the picture when you post it to your story, giving your followers the opportunity to see this background feature for the first time.

Having said that, it seems to be a playful look at what generative AI may become in the future. It also serves as a reminder of how simple it is to make modifications that seem professional and change photos.

In related news, the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, just published a new image on Instagram that provides us with the first glimpse of how the company's new Meta AI multimodal model can "see and hear" when worn with the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Through an early access programme, Meta is releasing this feature for customers to test.

Also Read | iQOO 12 5G: India’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phone launched; Check specifications, price & more