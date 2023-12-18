OnePlus 12 to launch in India on THIS date; Here's what you can expect

OnePlus 12 India launch will be on the same day as the global unveiling from the company which marks its 10 years in the market. OnePlus 12 India launch date is the same day as the global unveiling from the company.

The OnePlus 12 was first released in China, but it will soon be available worldwide in January 2024, including in India. In addition to being among the first smartphones to employ the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, the OnePlus 12 will also provide users with additional premium features. With its debut foldable, the OnePlus Open, the company showed intriguing promise, and many anticipate that the OnePlus 12 will take many design cues from it.

The company's worldwide announcement and the OnePlus 12 India launch date fall on the same day. The launch ceremony is scheduled for January 23, and Indian viewers may watch the live feed starting on Tuesday at 7:30 PM IST.

The next OnePlus phone also commemorates the firm's ten years in the industry. The OnePlus One model, which debuted in 2014 and included an exclusive invite-only system for phone purchases, launched the company. The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, which is rumoured to be AI-enabled, will be the main attraction of the OnePlus 12, which has few faults.

We anticipate that the OnePlus 12 will retail in India for about Rs 60,000 for the base model and over Rs 70,000 for the premium variant. A 6.82-inch 2K Super Fluid AMOLED display with an LTPO screen and a peak brightness of 4500 nits is featured in the OnePlus 11's successor.

The phone has a new generation Qualcomm processor, which has 512GB of storage and up to 16GB of RAM. Regarding photographic performance, the OnePlus 12 has a triple rear camera setup: a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP main sensor with OIS.

For taking selfies and making video calls, the phone has a 32MP camera on the front. The enormous 5400mAh battery of the OnePlus 12 continues to be the centre of fast charging, with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging rates. OnePlus's software will come pre-installed with an Android 14 version that is modelled by ColorOS.

