    Samsung teases 'slimmer, thinner' Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 ahead of launch

    A top Samsung executive has revealed key details of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch event. The South Korean tech giant is also likely to officially unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 series on July 26 in Seoul, its home turf.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

    Prior to the company's planned launch event on July 26, Samsung teased other items on Wednesday in addition to its newest generation of foldable smartphones. The blog post by TM Roh, president and head of MX Business at Samsung Electronics, gives some suggestions as to what would be revealed during the significant launch in South Korea the following week. That includes the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 as well as new tablets and smartwatches.

    Samsung has a head start in the field of foldable phones, which Roh argues have "raised the standards." According to him, "every gramme and millimetre in a foldable device requires an engineering breakthrough," and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 will be "thinner and lighter than their predecessors."

    According to reports, the Z Flip 5 and the Z Fold 5 will both have new hinge designs that will enable the handsets to eliminate the "hinge gap" seen on earlier iterations while also reducing the weight of the phones. According to rumours, the Flip 5 will reportedly have a cover display that is far larger than the Moto Razr 40 Ultra, which was just released. Additionally, both devices are probably going to get new hardware and better photography experiences.

    The next-generation "Galaxy Tab and Wearables designed in the same spirit," says Roh, and "they work with each other harmoniously in an ecosystem that opens up a powerful connected experience, serving as a seamless extension of your needs, priorities, and unique personality."

    To recall, the South Korean tech giant is also likely to officially unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 series on July 26 in Seoul, its home turf. The Galaxy Watch 6 series and the Galaxy Buds 3 TWS headphones are among the new accessories that Samsung is expected to introduce, although other sources indicate that the firm might not update its TWS portfolio this year.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
