    Redmi Watch 3 Active with Bluetooth calling to launch in India on August 1

    Xiaomi is all set to welcome a new Redmi smartwatch, the Redmi Watch 3 Active in India to take on the likes of boAt, Fire-Boltt, and more wearable brands that offer affordable products. The Redmi Watch 3 Active, which has already gone global a while ago, will be launched in India on August 1.
     

    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

    The Redmi Watch 3 Active's debut date was recently made public by Xiaomi India. At the beginning of August, the company will launch the new smartwatch in the area along with a number of other new items.  A tweet from the Chinese tech giant claims that the Redmi Watch 3 Active will go on sale in India on August 1st, 2023.  It will be the first Redmi smartwatch to come with voice calling support in India.

    The gadget, formerly known as the Redmi Watch 3 Lite in China, is currently making its way to India. The new smartwatch has a 1.83-inch LCD display with over 200 watch faces, according to its previous introduction and worldwide reveal.

    It also has a variety of health-related sensors that track heart rate, monitor sleep, and map blood oxygen levels. The Redmi Watch 3 Active offers support for more than 100 sports modes for those who are active. Thanks to its integrated microphone, one of its more prominent features is the inclusion of Bluetooth Calling.

    It will have a 1.83′′ (240x280 pixel) LCD screen with a maximum brightness of 450 nits, come in Black and Grey, and have a matching strap because it is already available in some places.  The Redmi Watch 3 Active will be sold in physical locations and on mi.com. Since the watch is now available in Europe for 39.99 Euros (about Rs. 3,685), we may anticipate that it will cost less when it is introduced in India.

    5ATM water resistance, a 12-day battery life on a single charge, or an 8-day battery life with heavy use are further noteworthy characteristics. Sadly, Xiaomi has just disclosed the Redmi Watch 3 Active's debut date; no pricing information has been provided. 

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
