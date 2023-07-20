New POCO smartphone launch teased in India, could be POCO M6 Pro 5G

POCO India teases a new 6-numbered smartphone in India. The handset in question could be the POCO M6 Pro, which was recently spotted on the IMEI database. Redmi Note 12R is speculated to be rebranded as POCO M6 Pro 5G in India.

POCO has been launching things nonstop. The POCO C50, POCO C51, POCO C55, POCO X5, POCO X5 Pro, and POCO F5 smartphones were introduced by the brand in 2023. Himanshu Tandon, the CEO of POCO India, has now declared that the firm is finished with the 5 series of smartphones, which opened the way for the company's phenomenal success in the Indian market.

Himanshu utilised the occasion to tease the introduction of the first iPhone in the 6 series. He shared the information and a teaser for the future smartphone on the microblogging platform Twitter.

The launch date and name of the new POCO smartphone were both kept a secret by POCO Country Head. The POCO M6 Pro 5G might be the next POCO smartphone with the model number 23076PC4BI that was recently discovered on the IMEI database. For those who are unaware, Kacper Skrzypek, a tipster, has discovered that POCO M6 Pro would soon be released in the Indian market.

Additionally, Kacper asserted that the Redmi Note 12R, which was released in the Chinese market last month, will be renamed as the POCO M6 Pro 5G. As the first smartphone to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU, the Redmi Note 12R is a mid-range smartphone.

The Redmi Note 12R smartphone was introduced on June 28, 2023. The phone has a 6.79-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 2400x1080 (FHD+) resolution. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU powers the Redmi Note 12R. It has 4GB of RAM built in. A 5000mAh non-removable battery and Android 13 power the Redmi Note 12R. The Redmi Note 12R has its own kind of quick charging.

