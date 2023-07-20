Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New POCO smartphone launch teased in India, could be POCO M6 Pro 5G

    POCO India teases a new 6-numbered smartphone in India. The handset in question could be the POCO M6 Pro, which was recently spotted on the IMEI database. Redmi Note 12R is speculated to be rebranded as POCO M6 Pro 5G in India.

    New POCO smartphone launch teased in India. could be POCO M6 Pro 5G gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

    POCO has been launching things nonstop. The POCO C50, POCO C51, POCO C55, POCO X5, POCO X5 Pro, and POCO F5 smartphones were introduced by the brand in 2023. Himanshu Tandon, the CEO of POCO India, has now declared that the firm is finished with the 5 series of smartphones, which opened the way for the company's phenomenal success in the Indian market.

    Himanshu utilised the occasion to tease the introduction of the first iPhone in the 6 series. He shared the information and a teaser for the future smartphone on the microblogging platform Twitter.

    Also Read | Netflix ends password sharing in India, check all the details here

    The launch date and name of the new POCO smartphone were both kept a secret by POCO Country Head. The POCO M6 Pro 5G might be the next POCO smartphone with the model number 23076PC4BI that was recently discovered on the IMEI database. For those who are unaware, Kacper Skrzypek, a tipster, has discovered that POCO M6 Pro would soon be released in the Indian market.

    Also Read | Tecno Pova 5 Pro to sport Nothing Phone-type rear RGB lights?

    Additionally, Kacper asserted that the Redmi Note 12R, which was released in the Chinese market last month, will be renamed as the POCO M6 Pro 5G. As the first smartphone to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU, the Redmi Note 12R is a mid-range smartphone.

    The Redmi Note 12R smartphone was introduced on June 28, 2023. The phone has a 6.79-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 2400x1080 (FHD+) resolution. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU powers the Redmi Note 12R. It has 4GB of RAM built in. A 5000mAh non-removable battery and Android 13 power the Redmi Note 12R. The Redmi Note 12R has its own kind of quick charging.

    Also Read | Realme C53 with 108MP primary camera launched; Why YOU should buy it?

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 10:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Tecno Pova 5 Pro to sport Nothing Phone type rear RGB lights gcw

    Tecno Pova 5 Pro to sport Nothing Phone-type rear RGB lights?

    Realme C53 with 108MP primary camera launched Why YOU should buy it gcw

    Realme C53 with 108MP primary camera launched; Why YOU should buy it?

    Realme Pad 2 with 11 5 inch 2K display launched in India Check its specs price other details gcw

    Realme Pad 2 with 11.5-inch 2K display launched in India; Check its specs, price, other details

    OnePlus 12 specifications leaked Smartphone may come with 5,400mAh battery fast charging more gcw

    OnePlus 12 specifications leaked! Smartphone may come with 5,400mAh battery, fast charging & more

    Oppo K11 5G to launch in China on July 25 Key specifications colours price teased gcw

    Oppo K11 5G to launch in China on July 25; Key specifications, colours, price teased

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu deeply meditates without any thoughts in first photo after starting her 'acting break' vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu deeply meditates without any thoughts in first photo after starting her 'acting break'

    San Diego Comic-Con: Where is Deepika Padukone? Why she is not with her Project K's co-star Prabhas RBA

    San Diego Comic-Con: Where is Deepika Padukone? Why she is not with her Project K's co-star Prabhas

    Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur escape paps; Couple cannot stop blushing at airport - WATCH vma

    Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur escape paps; Couple cannot stop blushing at airport - WATCH

    Kerala: Man brought for treatment by police turns violent in Koyilandy hospital; vandalises dressing room anr

    Kerala: Man brought for treatment by police turns violent in Koyilandy hospital; vandalises dressing room

    Fire at army camp in central Siachen glacier kills medical officer, Lt Col among 3 others injured

    Fire at army camp in central Siachen glacier kills medical officer, Lt Col among 3 others injured

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon