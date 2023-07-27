Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Know how new version is superior

Samsung claims that its Galaxy Z Fold 5 has undergone a number of changes compared to the previous generation’s Galaxy Z Fold 4—from its new ‘Flex Hinge’ to the new ‘Flex Mode.’ Here's how Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 compares to its Galaxy Z Fold 4 from last year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which are the follow-ups to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 from a year ago, are the newest additions to Samsung's fifth-generation foldable smartphone portfolio. From its new "Flex Hinge" to the new "Flex Mode," Samsung claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has experienced a lot of modifications compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 of the previous generation.

Here, we compare the Galaxy Z Fold 5's features and characteristics with those of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from the previous generation to discover what has changed and what improvements it brings. Even while the looks of the fifth-generation Fold have mostly not altered, it has undergone a lot of adjustments.

Display: Samsung asserts that the Galaxy Z Fold 4's previous 7.6-inch primary folding display had a panel with a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The new display features a brighter panel with a peak brightness of 1750 nits. This is comparable to the max brightness of the Galaxy S23 series and makes the phone easier to see in harsh sunshine. The refresh rate ranges from 1 to 120 Hz. On the other hand, the exterior "non-folding" display is still 6.2 inches and sports an HD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Processor: With Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC now installed, Samsung claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is more effective at regulating temperature and load, such as while gaming. On the other side, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from the previous year debuted with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Despite the fact that both CPUs are built on a 4nm technology, the 'Made for Galaxy' Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is regarded as a far better processor than the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 from last year, with significantly better thermals. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 should theoretically perform better as a result in terms of gaming, battery life, and overall daily performance.

Camera: Similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 includes a triple-lens camera system that consists of a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The triple-lens camera technology on the Galaxy Fold 4 from the previous year is comparable to this.

Build: Samsung claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the company's thinnest and lightest Fold gadget to yet. The smartphone can also better withstand external shocks because to the new Flex Hinge, which has a twin rail structure.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 has same battery, RAM, and storage capacity to the Galaxy Z Fold4: 4400mAh, 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 12GB+1TB. The S-Pen Fold Edition, on the other hand, has been redesigned and is now thinner and more compact. The Galaxy Fold 5 will be available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream colourways.

