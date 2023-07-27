Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Know how new version is superior

    Samsung claims that its Galaxy Z Fold 5 has undergone a number of changes compared to the previous generation’s Galaxy Z Fold 4—from its new ‘Flex Hinge’ to the new ‘Flex Mode.’ Here's how Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 compares to its Galaxy Z Fold 4 from last year.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Know how new version is superior gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 5:04 PM IST

    The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which are the follow-ups to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 from a year ago, are the newest additions to Samsung's fifth-generation foldable smartphone portfolio. From its new "Flex Hinge" to the new "Flex Mode," Samsung claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has experienced a lot of modifications compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 of the previous generation.

    Here, we compare the Galaxy Z Fold 5's features and characteristics with those of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from the previous generation to discover what has changed and what improvements it brings.  Even while the looks of the fifth-generation Fold have mostly not altered, it has undergone a lot of adjustments.

    Also Read | Samsung launches Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic; Here's why you should buy it

    Display: Samsung asserts that the Galaxy Z Fold 4's previous 7.6-inch primary folding display had a panel with a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The new display features a brighter panel with a peak brightness of 1750 nits. This is comparable to the max brightness of the Galaxy S23 series and makes the phone easier to see in harsh sunshine. The refresh rate ranges from 1 to 120 Hz. On the other hand, the exterior "non-folding" display is still 6.2 inches and sports an HD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

    Processor: With Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC now installed, Samsung claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is more effective at regulating temperature and load, such as while gaming. On the other side, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from the previous year debuted with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Despite the fact that both CPUs are built on a 4nm technology, the 'Made for Galaxy' Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is regarded as a far better processor than the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 from last year, with significantly better thermals. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 should theoretically perform better as a result in terms of gaming, battery life, and overall daily performance.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 price REVEALED! Check offers, pre-booking & other details

    Camera: Similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 includes a triple-lens camera system that consists of a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The triple-lens camera technology on the Galaxy Fold 4 from the previous year is comparable to this.

    Build: Samsung claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the company's thinnest and lightest Fold gadget to yet. The smartphone can also better withstand external shocks because to the new Flex Hinge, which has a twin rail structure.

    The Galaxy Z Fold5 has same battery, RAM, and storage capacity to the Galaxy Z Fold4: 4400mAh, 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 12GB+1TB. The S-Pen Fold Edition, on the other hand, has been redesigned and is now thinner and more compact. The Galaxy Fold 5 will be available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream colourways.

    Also Read | Apple reportedly working on truly bezel-less, notch-less iPhone; in talks with Samsung, LG

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 5:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus Open firm teases name of its first folding smartphone launch expected in August gcw

    OnePlus Open? Firm teases name of its first folding smartphone, launch expected in August

    Samsung launches Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Here is why you should buy it gcw

    Samsung launches Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic; Here's why you should buy it

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 price REVEALED Check offers pre booking other details gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 price REVEALED! Check offers, pre-booking & other details

    Step into tech history! Rare mid-1990s Apple employee trainers up for auction; listed at Rs 41 lakh snt

    Step into tech history! Rare mid-1990s Apple employee trainers up for auction; listed at Rs 41 lakh

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel less notch less iPhone in talks with Samsung LG gcw

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel-less, notch-less iPhone; in talks with Samsung, LG

    Recent Stories

    19-year-old sailor found hanging on board INS Vikrant in Kochi, suicide suspected AJR

    19-year-old sailor found hanging on board INS Vikrant in Kochi, suicide suspected

    Cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Mohammed Siraj rested from India's ODI Squad due to ankle injury osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Mohammed Siraj rested from India's ODI Squad due to ankle injury

    8 simple natural ways to boost your energy levels mis

    8 simple, natural ways to boost your energy levels

    Karnataka: Overspeeding car rams into biker and 2 school girls in Raichur; video goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Overspeeding car rams into biker and 2 school girls in Raichur; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Freighter with 3000 vehicles is still on fire off Netherlands coast; spark in electric car likely cause

    Freighter with 3000 vehicles is still on fire in North Sea; spark in electric car likely cause

    Recent Videos

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon