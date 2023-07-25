Apple reportedly working on truly bezel-less, notch-less iPhone; in talks with Samsung, LG

Future iPhones may come without any visible bezels on the front. Apple is already in talks with display suppliers such as LG and Samsung for the development of the new technology. It could also implement an under-display camera, a major revamp in the internals would be required.

The iPhone 10 was the first smartphone in Apple's lineup to feature extremely thin side bezels and a rather deep notch at the top to conceal the selfie camera and facial IDs when it was released in 2017. It was also the first iPhone to do away with the fingerprint scanner-included home button on the display. Up until Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro series last year, its design stayed almost unchanged. The business modified the notch design, giving us what Apple refers it as a "dynamic island." Apparently, that will also soon be history, and we will finally be able to purchase an iPhone with no notch and no bezels for an edge-to-edge viewing experience.

Apple is collaborating with Samsung and LG to create a bezel-less, notch-less display, according to Leakster Ice Universe. The OLED display, which has been utilised since the iPhone 12 series, will still be used by the firm. According to the source, Apple intends to stick with flat panels, in contrast to many Android competitors that use curved displays on their mid-range products. Additionally, a bezel-free iPhone would resemble a giant glass slab in your hand, which might result in some unintentional touches.

According to the source, Apple intends to position the camera and other necessary sensors below the display, much like Samsung did with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The notch-less, bezel-less iPhone's launch information is yet unknown, but we can anticipate that it may take Apple another year to choose this particular design.

In September of this year, Apple is anticipated to introduce the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series. Apple will keep the same display sizes for all four iPhones in the series, which are 6.1 inches for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro and 6.7 inches for the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to various reports. But it's anticipated that every new phone this year will have a dynamic island notch that changes size based on the notification.

