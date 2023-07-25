Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel-less, notch-less iPhone; in talks with Samsung, LG

    Future iPhones may come without any visible bezels on the front. Apple is already in talks with display suppliers such as LG and Samsung for the development of the new technology. It could also implement an under-display camera, a major revamp in the internals would be required.

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel less notch less iPhone in talks with Samsung LG gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 4:49 PM IST

    The iPhone 10 was the first smartphone in Apple's lineup to feature extremely thin side bezels and a rather deep notch at the top to conceal the selfie camera and facial IDs when it was released in 2017. It was also the first iPhone to do away with the fingerprint scanner-included home button on the display. Up until Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro series last year, its design stayed almost unchanged. The business modified the notch design, giving us what Apple refers it as a "dynamic island." Apparently, that will also soon be history, and we will finally be able to purchase an iPhone with no notch and no bezels for an edge-to-edge viewing experience.

    Apple is collaborating with Samsung and LG to create a bezel-less, notch-less display, according to Leakster Ice Universe. The OLED display, which has been utilised since the iPhone 12 series, will still be used by the firm. According to the source, Apple intends to stick with flat panels, in contrast to many Android competitors that use curved displays on their mid-range products. Additionally, a bezel-free iPhone would resemble a giant glass slab in your hand, which might result in some unintentional touches.

    Also Read | Moto G14 to launch in India on August 1; Here's what you can expect

    According to the source, Apple intends to position the camera and other necessary sensors below the display, much like Samsung did with the Galaxy Z Fold 4.  The notch-less, bezel-less iPhone's launch information is yet unknown, but we can anticipate that it may take Apple another year to choose this particular design.

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: 5 new features rolled out for iPhone users

    In September of this year, Apple is anticipated to introduce the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series. Apple will keep the same display sizes for all four iPhones in the series, which are 6.1 inches for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro and 6.7 inches for the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to various reports. But it's anticipated that every new phone this year will have a dynamic island notch that changes size based on the notification.

    Also Read | iQOO Z7 Pro specification, price range leaked; launch likely in August

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 4:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max may see a major price hike Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max may see a major price hike: Report

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Galaxy Z Flip 5 Indian price leaked ahead of July 26 launch gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Indian price leaked ahead of July 26 launch

    iQOO Z7 Pro specification price range leaked launch likely in August gcw

    iQOO Z7 Pro specification, price range leaked; launch likely in August

    Infinix GT 10 series CONFIRMED to be available on Flipkart in India post launch gcw

    Infinix GT 10 series CONFIRMED to be available on Flipkart in India post launch

    Moto G14 to launch in India on August 1 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Moto G14 to launch in India on August 1; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Stories

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out ADC

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey ATG

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey

    Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith anr

    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

    Kolkata police nabs crorepati thief wanted in 1,200 burglaries across 14 states; check details AJR

    Kolkata police nabs crorepati thief wanted in 1,200 burglaries across 14 states; check details

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon