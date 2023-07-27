Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 price REVEALED! Check offers, pre-booking & other details

Both Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform and are IPX8 rated. According to the company, customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 5 will get benefits worth Rs 20,000 and those pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold 5 will get benefits worth Rs 23,000.

Samsung has officially confirmed the price and availability of the recently introduced Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in India after revealing its newest foldable smartphones during the Galaxy Unpacked event. The most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform from Qualcomm powers the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, both of which are IPX8 certified.

There are 256GB RAM, 512GB, and 1TB storage variations of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and 256GB and 512GB internal storage variants of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in India is Rs. 1,54,999 for the 256GB model and Rs. 1,64,999 and Rs. 1,84,999 for the 512GB and 1TB models, respectively. The smartphone is available in the colours Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream.

The pricing of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 512GB storage option is Rs. 1,09,999, while the 256GB storage variant is Rs. 99,999. It is available in the shades Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Mint. Both gadgets are already up for pre-order as of July 2 and will be made available for purchase throughout the nation on August 11.

Customers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will receive advantages valued at Rs 20,000, while those who pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will receive goodies valued at Rs 23,000. Additionally, customers who pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 at the "Samsung Live" event beginning at 12 p.m. on July 27 will receive an extra, unique gift of a Silicone Case with a Ring valued at Rs. 4199 for the Z Flip 5, and a Standing Case with a Strap valued at Rs. 6299 for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is operated by One UI 5.1.1 on Android 13 and is powered by a mobile Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. In addition to five years of security patches, the gadget will get four OS upgrades. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a triple rear camera configuration with a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera for pictures and movies. The phone sports two front cameras, one for video calls and selfies (10MP on the cover display and 4MP on the inside display). A 4,400mAh battery is also used to power the gadget.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED main display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz cover display. Additionally protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 are the display and back panel.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a specialised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and uses One UI 5.1.1, which is based on Android 13. In addition to five years of security patches, the gadget will get four OS upgrades. The gadget has two rear cameras for optics: a main 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a secondary 12MP wide-angle sensor. It sports a 10MP front camera on the inner display for selfies and video calls.

