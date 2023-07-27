Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung launches Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic; Here's why you should buy it

    Samsung has launched its new Galaxy Watch 6 series with focus on health and fitness. The new watches come with features like sleep score factors and irregular heart rhythm notification. And, with the Watch6 Classic, the rotating bezel makes a comeback.
     

    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

    Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Watch6 range of smartwatches at its Unpacked event in Seoul, which includes the basic Galaxy Watch6 and the more expensive Galaxy Watch6 Classic. Samsung is stepping up its commitment to customers' health and fitness with the new Galaxy Watch6 series; as a result, the two new watches include a bevy of new capabilities, including sleep score elements and a new abnormal heart rhythm detection tool.

    Two casing sizes for the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 are available: 40mm and 44mm. In the meanwhile, there are two case sizes available for the Watch6 Classic: a bigger 47mm choice and a smaller 43mm one.

    The rotating dial is returning on the Galaxy Watch6 Classic, which is notable for skipping the 'pro' name in favour of the 'Classic' branding. On the other hand, the Watch6 keeps the same style as the Galaxy Watch5, its predecessor. Under the hood, the Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz CPU, 2GB RAM, and 16GB of storage power both the Galaxy Watch6 Classic and the Watch6.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 price REVEALED! Check offers, pre-booking & other details

    Depending on the case size you choose, the Galaxy Watch6 and the Watch6 Classic both have 425mAh and 300mAh batteries, respectively. Nevertheless, Samsung asserts that all versions have a battery life of up to 40 hours with the Always On Display off—or up to 30 hours with the Always On Display on—in spite of the various case sizes. Fast charging is also supported by the timepieces.

    Also Read | Apple reportedly working on truly bezel-less, notch-less iPhone; in talks with Samsung, LG

    With Samsung's OneUI 5 Watch UI on top, both watches in the Galaxy Watch6 series operate on Google's most recent Wear OS 4 platform. 

    All Watch6 versions include personalised sleep guiding and fitness functions, such as heart health monitoring and fall detection, and are water resistant up to 5ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810H certified.

    While the Galaxy Watch6 will come in Graphite and Gold, the Galaxy Watch6 Classic, which has a rotating bezel, will come in Black and Silver. The Watch6 and Watch6 Classic have starting prices of $299 and $399, respectively, in the US. The price for India is not yet known, but it will be soon. For a refundable deposit of Rs 1,999, interested parties may now pre-order the watches on Samsung India's website.

    Also read | Samsung announces new all-in-one Wallet app, users can store documents, digital IDs & more

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
