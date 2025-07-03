The Vivo X200 FE is expected to launch in India on July 14th in three colors, featuring a triple rear camera setup.

The Vivo X200 FE is gearing up for its imminent launch in India. While an official launch date hasn't been announced by the Chinese tech brand, tipsters suggest a late-July unveiling. Reports indicate the handset will be available in three color options in India. Tipster PassionateGeekz claims the Vivo X200 FE will launch in India on July 14th at 12 PM.

Vivo has already released teasers of the phone in Amber Yellow and Lux Black. New reports suggest the phone will also be available in a Frost Blue shade. Currently, the Vivo X200 FE smartphone is available in Black, Blue, Pink, and Yellow colors in Taiwan and Malaysia.

Vivo X200 FE Global Variant Specifications

The Vivo X200 FE launched in select global markets in June. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and features a triple rear camera unit. The Vivo X200 FE also boasts a 6,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It was released in select global markets with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

What about the Indian variant?

The Indian variant of the Vivo X200 FE is confirmed to feature Funtouch OS 15 and a 6.31-inch AMOLED display. The phone will have a thickness of 7.99mm. It will sport a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Reports also suggest that the Vivo X200 FE will achieve IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It's confirmed to be powered by a 6,500 mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. Reports claim the new phone will offer 25.44 hours of YouTube playback time and 9.55 hours of gaming time on a single charge.