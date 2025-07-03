Nothing Phone 3 vs OnePlus 13s: Which smartphone is worth your money?
The Nothing Phone 3 and OnePlus 13s are vying for the top spot in the flagship phone market. This comparison analyzes their design, performance, camera, battery, and price to help you make the right choice.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Nothing Phone 3 vs OnePlus 13s
After over two years, the Nothing Phone 3 has finally arrived in India, and it is immediately attracting attention because to both its flagship-level cost and appearance. Many current Nothing Phone owners were taken aback by this decision since they were hoping for a less expensive upgrade.
The Nothing Phone 3 is now in a position to compete with high-end gadgets like the OnePlus 13s and iPhone 16e thanks to its unusual design and respectable technology.
In order to assist you in selecting the best option for your needs, we compare the Nothing Phone 3 with the OnePlus 13s in terms of design, performance, battery life, camera, and cost.
Nothing Phone 3 vs OnePlus 13: Design and display
The Nothing Phone 3 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits, a refresh rate of 120 Hz (dynamic from 30 Hz), and a 1.5K resolution. Additionally, it features Gorilla Glass 7i protection, HDR10+, 10-bit colour depth, and a 1000Hz touch sampling rate.
The OnePlus 13s, on the other hand, has a good 6.32-inch LTPO ProXDR display but is smaller. In addition, it has a 1.5K resolution, supports Dolby Vision, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and an adjustable refresh rate of 1Hz–120Hz. At 1,600 nits, the brightness peaks.
Nothing's main topic of conversation is still design. Although the Glyph interface has been redesigned, the Phone 3 maintains the brand's iconic semi-transparent back surface. It now has a new 25x25 matrix LED disc that can show features like time, stopwatch, compass, and battery level in place of dispersed LED strips. The triangle arrangement of the back cameras is a unique and innovative design strategy.
With the 13s, however, OnePlus adopts a more understated and condensed approach. It weighs 185g, has a metal frame, and has a simple design. It is just 8.15mm thick.
Nothing Phone 3 vs OnePlus 13s: Processor
The OnePlus 13s has a significant advantage in terms of processing power. It is driven by the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU.
On the other hand, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 CPU powers the Nothing Phone 3. Even though it is strong on its own, it is not on par with the 8 Elite.
Nothing Phone 3 vs OnePlus 13s: Camera
A triple rear camera arrangement is the best way to improve your camera skills. A 50MP periscope telephoto camera (3x zoom, OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 50MP OV50H main sensor with OIS are all included in the Phone 3. A 50MP front camera, which is uncommon in this market, handles selfies.
A 50MP Sony LYT-700 main sensor with OIS and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and EIS make up the OnePlus 13s' dual-camera setup. A 32MP EIS camera is mounted on the front.
Nothing Phone 3 vs OnePlus 13s: Battery
In terms of battery capacity, the OnePlus 13s has a little bigger 5,850mAh cell with 80W fast charging and, remarkably, comes with a charger. The Nothing Phone 3 does not come with an in-box charger, but it does have a 5,500mAh battery and supports 65W conventional charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging.
Nothing Phone 3 vs OnePlus 13s: Price
With beginning costs of Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and Rs 89,999 for the 16GB + 512GB option, the Nothing Phone 3 is obviously being marketed as a high-end gadget. Both black and white are colour options for the phone.
The OnePlus 13s, on the other hand, is priced considerably more competitively. The 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs 59,999, while the 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs 54,999. Black velvet, pink satin, and an Indian-only green silk variation are its three colour options.