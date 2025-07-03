Image Credit : Nothing India | X, OnePlus website

After over two years, the Nothing Phone 3 has finally arrived in India, and it is immediately attracting attention because to both its flagship-level cost and appearance. Many current Nothing Phone owners were taken aback by this decision since they were hoping for a less expensive upgrade.

The Nothing Phone 3 is now in a position to compete with high-end gadgets like the OnePlus 13s and iPhone 16e thanks to its unusual design and respectable technology.

In order to assist you in selecting the best option for your needs, we compare the Nothing Phone 3 with the OnePlus 13s in terms of design, performance, battery life, camera, and cost.