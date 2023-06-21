Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to cost Rs 1,40,000? Check out expected specs, other details

    Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone is expected to be priced at $1,699, a media report said. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will likely feature a 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED primary display and a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED cover display, both screens offering support for a 120Hz refresh rate.
     

    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 4:58 PM IST

    The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are Samsung's future flagship foldable smartphones, and they will be on sale next month. A fresh rumour before of the launch claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone would cost $1,699 (about Rs 1,39,463.26). According to media reports, the Z Fold 5 will cost $1,699, which is $100 cheaper than the Z Fold 4's debut pricing. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to include a 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED main panel and a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED cover display, both of which support a 120Hz refresh rate.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage are anticipated to power the Galaxy Z Fold 5. In terms of optics, the business is probably going to upgrade the triple-camera configuration on the back to include a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto lens.

    According to reports, the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone has a 12MP front camera. Regarding colour possibilities, the Z Fold 5 smartphone will probably come in three hues: Cream, Diamond, and Phantom Black; moreover, three online-only hues will be made available: Blue, Coral, and Platinum.

    Additionally, it was said that the maker of the Z Fold 5 smartphone was updating its 2,00,000 fold-resistant hinge. Samsung announced earlier this month that the date for this year's Galaxy Unpacked event will be late July. The South Korean company often introduces its most cutting-edge foldable phones, including as the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip clamshell flip phones, at the mid-year Galaxy Unpacked presentations. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones are anticipated to be unveiled this year by the South Korean technology behemoth.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 4:58 PM IST
