    Realme Narzo 60 series teased ahead of India launch; Here's what you can expect

    The Realme Narzo 60 is expected to come to India soon as the teaser is officially out. The leaks suggest that the Narzo 60 series will be announced next month. The new Realme phone could be offered with a 256GB storage option.

    Realme Narzo 60 series teased ahead of India launch Here is what you can expect gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 2:50 PM IST

    As the business has hinted at the debut of the following Narzo phone, the Realme Narzo 60 is anticipated to arrive in India shortly. The Narzo 60 series is rumoured to be introduced next month, while the launch date is yet unknown. The teaser for the next Realme phone said that it will have "storage beyond boundaries," which raises the possibility that the smartphone will be offered with large storage choices. A key promise made in the teaser is that the Realme Narzo 60 series would be able to hold more than 2,50,000 photographs.

    The official teaser and the leaks both indicate that the upcoming Realme phone may come with a 256GB storage capacity. It is important to keep in mind that features are not confirmed so far.

    In its most recent Realme Narzo 60 series, Realme is anticipated to reveal one regular model and one pro model. One of the phones from this Narzo range may have a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor inside, according to a recent Geekbench listing.

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: Messaging app to introduce in-app chat support feature?

    According to rumours, the 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display on the Realme Narzo 60 5G will offer a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is anticipated that a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU would power it from the inside out. According to the reports, the next Realme phone will also enable 33W fast charging and have a 5,000mAh battery. Given that it has never ceased selling chargers, the business is probably going to include one in the retail package.

    The Realme Narzo 60 5G is rumoured to include a dual camera configuration with a 64-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor for photography. The gadget could come with a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats. 

    Also Read | Apple to automatically assign passkey, will allow users to sign into Apple ID

    The Realme Narzo 60 Pro's specifications are still unknown. The new Realme phones will be available for purchase via Amazon as the teaser for the launch is posted on this e-commerce website.

    Also Read | Project Tailwind: Google to open early access to AI-note taking tool; Know about it, availability & more

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 2:54 PM IST
