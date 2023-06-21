OnePlus V Fold: First look show off sleek design and amazing camera

The OnePlus V Fold may feature a faux leather back. The back may include three camera sensors. The OnePlus V Fold will also likely launch in India. OnePlus' first folding device will launch in the third quarter of 2023, though the exact date remains unclear.

OnePlus revealed the OnePlus V Fold earlier this year, but the company hasn't provided us with any further information on the smartphone. The third quarter of 2023 will see the release of OnePlus' first folding smartphone, however the specific date is still to be determined.

The phone's initial renderings, based on a prototype that looks to be in its final stages, have been released by Smartprix in advance of its official introduction with the assistance of tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (also known as OnLeaks). According to the source, because the OnePlus V Fold is still being developed, there may be small changes made. The OnePlus folding phone won't resemble the Oppo Find N2 Fold, the report continues.

OK #FutureSquad... Here comes your closest and most comprehensive look at #OnePlus's first foldable device, which I assume will be unveiled as #OnePlusFold (likely) or #OnePlusVFold! You're welcome...😏



On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/GIBPk2PDLC pic.twitter.com/cYN3bLkqIK — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 20, 2023

Also Read | Realme Narzo 60 series teased ahead of India launch; Here's what you can expect

The renders showcase a black model with the Hasslebad branding on the back. To give the phone extra style, the rear can have a fake leather finish. Glass and metal may be combined on the body's remaining surfaces. Notably, the V Fold could have an alert slider, which is a characteristic of many OnePlus phones. With just a toggle switch, it enables users to change audio modes. Additionally extremely unusual among folding phones are alert sliders.

Three camera sensors, including a periscope-style camera, are supposedly going to be included on the spherical module. On the cover and primary screens, there can be two extra camera sensors.

Also Read | WhatsApp update: Messaging app to introduce in-app chat support feature?

The report also mentions some OnePlus V Fold specs. The smartphone may, among other things, include a Qualcomm (SM8475) Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC and a 2K 120Hz AMOLED display. Additionally, OnePlus may include up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which is the standard memory setup for previous OnePlus flagships.

A 4800mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging capabilities may also be present. It is yet unknown if OnePlus will add support for wireless charging. A 50-megapixel (IMX 890) primary camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a periscope lens are said to be part of the camera system. A 32-megapixel selfie camera may be housed inside a hole-punched cutout on the cover display.

Also Read | Apple to automatically assign passkey, will allow users to sign into Apple ID