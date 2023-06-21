Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus V Fold: First look show off sleek design and amazing camera

    The OnePlus V Fold may feature a faux leather back. The back may include three camera sensors. The OnePlus V Fold will also likely launch in India. OnePlus' first folding device will launch in the third quarter of 2023, though the exact date remains unclear.

    OnePlus V Fold. First look show off sleek design and amazing camera gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 3:11 PM IST

    OnePlus revealed the OnePlus V Fold earlier this year, but the company hasn't provided us with any further information on the smartphone. The third quarter of 2023 will see the release of OnePlus' first folding smartphone, however the specific date is still to be determined.

    The phone's initial renderings, based on a prototype that looks to be in its final stages, have been released by Smartprix in advance of its official introduction with the assistance of tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (also known as OnLeaks). According to the source, because the OnePlus V Fold is still being developed, there may be small changes made. The OnePlus folding phone won't resemble the Oppo Find N2 Fold, the report continues.

    OK #FutureSquad... Here comes your closest and most comprehensive look at #OnePlus's first foldable device, which I assume will be unveiled as #OnePlusFold (likely) or #OnePlusVFold! You're welcome...😏

    On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/GIBPk2PDLC pic.twitter.com/cYN3bLkqIK

    — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 20, 2023

    Also Read | Realme Narzo 60 series teased ahead of India launch; Here's what you can expect

    The renders showcase a black model with the Hasslebad branding on the back. To give the phone extra style, the rear can have a fake leather finish. Glass and metal may be combined on the body's remaining surfaces. Notably, the V Fold could have an alert slider, which is a characteristic of many OnePlus phones. With just a toggle switch, it enables users to change audio modes. Additionally extremely unusual among folding phones are alert sliders. 

    Three camera sensors, including a periscope-style camera, are supposedly going to be included on the spherical module. On the cover and primary screens, there can be two extra camera sensors.

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: Messaging app to introduce in-app chat support feature?

    The report also mentions some OnePlus V Fold specs. The smartphone may, among other things, include a Qualcomm (SM8475) Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC and a 2K 120Hz AMOLED display. Additionally, OnePlus may include up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which is the standard memory setup for previous OnePlus flagships.

    A 4800mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging capabilities may also be present. It is yet unknown if OnePlus will add support for wireless charging. A 50-megapixel (IMX 890) primary camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a periscope lens are said to be part of the camera system. A 32-megapixel selfie camera may be housed inside a hole-punched cutout on the cover display.

    Also Read | Apple to automatically assign passkey, will allow users to sign into Apple ID

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 3:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Realme Narzo 60 series teased ahead of India launch Here is what you can expect gcw

    Realme Narzo 60 series teased ahead of India launch; Here's what you can expect

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Watch 6 Classic prices leaked ahead of Unpacked event gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic prices leaked ahead of Unpacked event

    Nothing Phone 2 update Carl Pei reveals nice accessory ahead of July 11 global launch gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) update: Carl Pei reveals 'nice' accessory ahead of July 11 global launch

    Nothing Phone 2 update Founder Carl Pei finally REACTS to design leaks gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) update: Founder Carl Pei finally REACTS to design leaks

    Realme 11 Pro series surpasses first sales record of 200K smashes previous records gcw

    Realme 11 Pro series surpasses first sales record of 200K, smashes previous records

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Metro Construction Nagasandra line to open by September-end

    Bengaluru Metro Construction : Nagasandra line to open by September-end

    Realme Narzo 60 series teased ahead of India launch Here is what you can expect gcw

    Realme Narzo 60 series teased ahead of India launch; Here's what you can expect

    Satyaprem ki Katha song launch: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani dazzle in bright colours at event ADC

    Satyaprem ki Katha song launch: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani dazzle in bright colours at event

    Yoga Day 2023: PM Modi set to lead historic event at UN headquarters in New York today AJR

    Yoga Day 2023: PM Modi set to lead historic event at UN headquarters in New York today

    Lust Stories 2: Trailer promises captivating chemistry in exploration of lust and relationships ATG

    Lust Stories 2: Trailer promises captivating chemistry in exploration of lust and relationships

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon