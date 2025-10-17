For the 6th year, Samsung ranks 5th in Interbrand's Best Global Brands. Discover how AI innovation and customer focus propelled its brand value to $90.5 billion.

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Samsung Electronics has ranked fifth in Interbrand's "Best Global Brands" list for the sixth consecutive year, maintaining its position as the top Asian company among the world's leading brands, according to a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The report noted that the company's brand value reached USD 90.5 billion. Since 2020, Samsung has remained the only Asian company within the global top five brands.

'Interbrand' assesses corporate brand value each year by analyzing financial performance, the influence of brands on consumer purchase decisions, and overall brand competitiveness.

The consulting firm said that Samsung's strong performance was fueled by its competitiveness in artificial intelligence (AI) across all business divisions, its AI-powered home experience ecosystem, intensive investment in AI-related semiconductors, and customer-centric brand strategies.

Samsung’s AI and Innovation Drive

Lee Won-jin, head of global marketing at Samsung Electronics, said, “Samsung is committed to ensuring that more customers can experience AI in their everyday lives through open collaboration and continuous innovation. We will keep evolving to deliver diverse values such as health and safety, and become a brand loved by even more people.”

Among other Korean firms, Hyundai Motor ranked 30th with a brand value of USD 24.6 billion, the second highest among Korean companies. Hyundai Motor has been listed in the global top 100 brands since 2005 and has seen its brand value rise for 16 consecutive years since 2010.

An Interbrand official said, “Hyundai Motor has expanded its electric and hybrid vehicle lineups to meet customer needs while strengthening its global presence through region-specific marketing strategies. The company has steadily enhanced its brand influence not only in the U.S. and Europe but also in emerging markets.”

Kia also made the top 100 list, ranking 89th. Globally, Apple retained the No. 1 spot, followed by Microsoft, Amazon, and Google. Among Japanese companies, Toyota ranked sixth, Sony 34th, Uniqlo 47th, and Nintendo 53rd. Chinese firms Xiaomi, BYD, and Huawei ranked 81st, 90th, and 96th, respectively.



Meanwhile, NVIDIA, a leading AI semiconductor company, saw a dramatic rise from 36th last year to 15th this year. (ANI)



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)