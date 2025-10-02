Following the disappointing sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge, a new report suggests Samsung is reviving the Plus model for its upcoming Galaxy S26 series.

For months, speculation swirled that Samsung might ditch its Galaxy S26 Plus model in favour of a sleeker, “iPhone Air”-style device called the Galaxy S26 Edge.

But a fresh report from South Korean outlet The Elec suggests otherwise: due to disappointing sales of the recently launched Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung is now developing a Plus variant for the upcoming Galaxy S26 series.

From Three Models to Four

According to a machine-translated version of The Elec’s report, Samsung had initially planned three Galaxy S26 devices:

A vanilla model

The Edge model

The Ultra flagship

However, “multiple parts industry insiders” claim the company has already begun work on a mysterious ‘M Plus’ device-believed to be the Galaxy S26 Plus.

Samsung’s ongoing internal projects are reportedly codenamed M1, M2, and M3. The introduction of M Plus raises the possibility that the Galaxy S26 line will feature four models instead of the original three.

S25 Edge Struggles to Find an Audience

The report highlights the sharp downturn in Galaxy S25 Edge sales since its launch back in June. Samsung has already scaled back production of the model for the remainder of the year.

Between September and December, planned production of the S25 Edge will drop to the low 300,000 units range. By comparison, the Galaxy S25 Plus still managed low 500,000 units in production volume during its cycle, despite often being the smallest target in the S25 lineup.

On X, well-known tipster Jukanlosreve noted that selling one million fewer units than the Plus model has had a significant impact on Samsung’s mobile division revenue.

Performance and Design Trade-Offs Hurt the Edge

Part of the S25 Edge’s struggle comes down to its design priorities.

While it sports the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, its slim profile leaves little thermal headroom-meaning it throttles quickly and runs hot under heavy workloads or graphically demanding tasks.

Samsung also compromised on key hardware features. The Edge completely dropped the telephoto camera, reduced battery capacity to 3,900 mAh, and sacrificed all-day endurance in favour of thinness. For heavy users, that meant charging before the day was over.

Looking Ahead to Galaxy S26

With the S25 Edge failing to meet expectations, the revival of the Plus variant signals Samsung’s return to a more balanced design philosophy-combining high performance, larger battery capacity, and fuller camera setups with the premium feel fans expect from the Galaxy S series.

If rumours are correct, the Galaxy S26 lineup could debut with four models: Vanilla, Plus, Edge, and Ultra-likely in early 2026.