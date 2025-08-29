Samsung's next-generation Fan Edition phone, Galaxy S25 FE, is launching globally and in India on September 4. The phone is rumored to boast upgrades including a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a 50MP triple camera system, and a 4,900mAh battery.

Samsung has confirmed that its next-generation Fan Edition Galaxy device, the Galaxy S25 FE, will make its debut in India and globally on September 4. The new gadget will go on sale a few days before Apple's September 9 iPhone 17 series introduction. A previous rumour from Android Headlines had given us a clear sense of what to anticipate from the Galaxy S25 FE, even if Samsung has not yet confirmed some of its important features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Expected Features and Specifications

It is anticipated that the Galaxy S25 FE would have a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection might safeguard the screen. A 50MP main sensor, an 8MP 3x telephoto lens with OIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens might make up the phone's triple camera arrangement. This year, the front camera could get a 12MP selfie configuration instead of the 10MP one from previous year.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the S25 FE would have a slightly larger battery than the Galaxy S24 FE, with a 4,900mAh capacity as opposed to 4,700mAh. Additionally, the next device's charging speeds are anticipated to increase from 25W on the S24 FE to 45W. Additionally, the S25 FE could offer 15W wireless charging.

The Exynos 2400 CPU, which may be included in the upcoming smartphone, may offer superior performance over the S24 FE's lower-clocked Exynos 2400e. It is anticipated that the phone would have two storage capacities: 8GB RAM/128GB and 8GB RAM/256GB.

According to reports, the Galaxy S25 FE will run Android 16's One UI 8. Similar to what it promised for the S24 FE and Galaxy S25 series, Samsung has promised seven years of OS upgrades and security fixes.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Expected Price

The Galaxy S25 FE may start at $649.99 (about Rs 57,000) for the 128GB storage model and $709.99 (approximately Rs 62,000) for the 256GB model, according to another Android Headlines rumour. However, the prices in India could change slightly from those in other countries. To put things in perspective, the Galaxy S24 FE was first sold in India for Rs 59,999 and Rs 65,999 for the two models, respectively.