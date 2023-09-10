Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, primary 200MP lens & more

The South Korean tech giant is now reportedly working on its successor Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is expected to launch in Q1 2024. According to reports, the rumoured Galaxy S24 Ultra might come with top-end specifications and features, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

The South Korean tech company is said to be working on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is set to debut in Q1 2024, following the successful introduction of the Galaxy S23 smartphone earlier this year. The alleged Galaxy S24 Ultra may include high-end features and characteristics, including a quad back camera with a primary 200MP lens, a 120Hz refresh rate display, titanium frames, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU.

According to reports, the upcoming Samsung flagship phone would utilise One UI 6 and Android 14 as its operating system. A 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED LTPO panel with a 120Hz refresh rate will be included in the gadget. The next premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU from Qualcomm is also anticipated to power the smartphone.

The smartphone may include four rear cameras on the back, including a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, a 12MP sensor, and a further 10MP sensor. Additionally, a 12MP front camera for selfies and video chats is reportedly included with the gadget. With regard to the battery, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is anticipated to have a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Reports further state that Samsung plans to use titanium frames in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Also, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might arrive in 12GB+ 256GB and 8GB+128GB storage options. The Galaxy S24 Ultra may launch in January or February 2024. It is crucial to note that the news is based on leaks and hearsay, therefore we advise readers to hold out until the company makes an official statement.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which will be released in February 2023, has a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It features a 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode and an adjustable refresh rate range of 1-120Hz. Vision enhancer and Enhanced Comfort Mode are additional benefits. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shields the display.

