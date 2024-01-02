Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series price leaked ahead of January launch

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series prices leaked ahead of January 17 launch in India. The series offers a range of specifications, features, and storage options catering to different needs.

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series price leaked ahead of January launch gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

    The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is almost ready for release. According to sources, on January 17, the Galaxy S24 series would be unveiled in India. We've heard a tonne of rumours and leaks over the last few months regarding possible great features for these phones. There has been some news regarding the potential price of these phones in Europe. 

    According to GalaxyClub, the entry-level Samsung Galaxy S24 may cost as much as EUR 899, or around Rs 82,000. That pertains to the device that has 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. If you want 256GB of storage, the cost might be around EUR 959 (approximately Rs 88,000).

    It appears that two variants of the Galaxy S24+ will be available. The price of one with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM would be around EUR 1,149 (or around Rs 1,05,000). And another may cost about EUR 1,269 (about Rs 1,16,000) and have 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

    Also Read | Poco X6 5G series launch date ANNOUNCED; Here's what you can expect

    It is anticipated that the more costly variant, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, will be the finer one. One with 256GB of storage might run you roughly EUR 1,449, which is approximately Rs 1,33,500. Further storage, such as 512GB, might then cost around EUR 1,569 (or Rs 1,44,500). Additionally, if you truly need a lot of capacity, the 1TB storage may cost up to EUR 1,809, or around Rs 1,66,500.

    These pricing indicate that the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will provide a wide range of options with various features and storage capacities. Depending on what each person need from their phone, Samsung appears to be trying to please everyone.

    It's expected that the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series will have some amazing features and specs. These phones should come with a variety of screen sizes; the standard Galaxy S24 should have a 6.2-inch screen, the S24+ should have a slightly bigger 6.7-inch screen, and the flagship S24 Ultra should have the largest 6.8-inch screen. Every display is calibrated to provide vivid colours and outstanding clarity, which are further improved by a seamless refresh rate of 120Hz.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S24 series pre-order details & offers leaked ahead of January launch

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 1:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Poco X6 5G series launch date ANNOUNCED Here is what you can expect gcw

    Poco X6 5G series launch date ANNOUNCED; Here's what you can expect

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series pre order details offers leaked ahead of January launch gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series pre-order details & offers leaked ahead of January launch

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series to introduce this google pixel 8 pro ai feature gcw

    Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series to introduce THIS Google Pixel 8 Pro AI feature

    Apple Watch Series 8 available for Rs 23749 Check put Flipkart deal details gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8 available for Rs 23,749? Check put Flipkart deal details

    OnePlus 12R design colour options leaked ahead of launch check out gcw

    OnePlus 12R design, colour options leaked ahead of launch

    Recent Stories

    Tokyo to Hiroshima-7 popular places to visit in Japan RBA

    Tokyo to Hiroshima-7 popular places to visit in Japan

    Kerala: Malayalam actors came to aid for young farmer who lost 13 cattle due to food poisoning rkn

    Kerala: Malayalam actors come to aid of young farmers who lost 13 cattle due to food poisoning

    Japan to Norway: 6 snow places to visit in January RKK EAI

    Japan to Norway: 6 snow places to visit in January

    WhatsApp update THIS free feature to end in 2024 gcw

    WhatsApp update: THIS free feature to end in 2024

    PM Modi inaugurates ambitious Rs 20,000 crore development plan for Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu AJR

    PM Modi inaugurates ambitious Rs 20,000 crore development plan for Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon