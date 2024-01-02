Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Poco X6 5G series launch date ANNOUNCED; Here's what you can expect

    The Poco X6 5G series is expected to include the Poco X6 5G and the slightly more expensive Poco X6 Pro 5G, with the latter being a rebranded version of the Redmi K70e. It will launch in India on January 11.

    Poco X6 5G series launch date ANNOUNCED Here is what you can expect gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

    Chinese smartphone maker Poco has officially confirmed that its mid-range Poco X6 5G smartphone series will launch in India on January 11. Notably, on January 4, Redmi, Poco's sibling brand, will also host an event to launch its Redmi Note 13 5G smartphone lineup.

    The Poco X6 will come in black, blue, and white colour variants, per a report from 91Mobiles. Along with a 64MP main camera, the smartphone is anticipated to include up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

    The Poco X6 Pro, on the other hand, may be available in Black, Grey and Yellow colour options, while also featuring a 64MP primary camera sensor on the back. Two versions of the Poco X6 5G series are anticipated to be released: the standard Poco X6 5G and the somewhat more costly Poco X6 Pro 5G. The Poco X6 is most likely a rebranded Redmi Note 13 Pro, while the Poco X6 Pro is most likely a rebranded Redmi K70e, according to a report from Gizmochina.

    According to the reports, the Poco X6 5G may include a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1.5k resolution. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, is also anticipated to power the Poco X6. The mid-range smartphone's optics may have a 2MP secondary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP main camera.

    Reports further suggest that certification websites including NBTC, BIS, and FCC have reported seeing the Poxo X6 Pro 5G. According to the source, the Poco X6 Pro 5G is anticipated to be on sale by the end of January in a number of international regions, including India.
     

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series pre order details offers leaked ahead of January launch gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series pre-order details & offers leaked ahead of January launch

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series to introduce this google pixel 8 pro ai feature gcw

    Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series to introduce THIS Google Pixel 8 Pro AI feature

    Apple Watch Series 8 available for Rs 23749 Check put Flipkart deal details gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8 available for Rs 23,749? Check put Flipkart deal details

    OnePlus 12R design colour options leaked ahead of launch check out gcw

    OnePlus 12R design, colour options leaked ahead of launch

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to feature iPhone 15 Pro like specifications battery camera details leaked gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to feature iPhone 15 Pro like specifications?

    Recent Stories

    Devastation in Japan's Wajima, Ishikawa: Aerial footage reveals aftermath of 7.5 magnitude earthquake (WATCH) snt

    Devastation in Japan's Wajima, Ishikawa: Aerial footage reveals aftermath of 7.5 magnitude earthquake (WATCH)

    Violence escalates in Manipur: Ambush leaves security forces wounded, civilians dead AJR

    Violence escalates in Manipur: Ambush leaves security forces wounded, civilians dead

    Bigg Boss 17 Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider 07 slams Salman Khan show calls it Unfair Gande Game RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal aka ‘UK Rider 07’ slams Salman Khan's show, calls it 'unfair', 'gande game'

    K-Smart App: Know how to register using your mobile number rkn

    K-Smart App: Know how to register using your mobile number

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series pre order details offers leaked ahead of January launch gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series pre-order details & offers leaked ahead of January launch

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon