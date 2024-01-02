Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series pre-order details & offers leaked ahead of January launch

    Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S24 lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17. Pre-orders will begin soon after the launch, and customers who pre-order may receive a storage upgrade.

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series pre order details offers leaked ahead of January launch gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

    Samsung, a Korean smartphone maker, is probably going to present their top Galaxy S24 series on January 17 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones may be unveiled during the event and may even go on sale in certain important areas before the end of the month.

    After the January 17 launch, pre-orders for these flagship smartphones are probably going to open, and South Korean blogger Naver has released information about a few pre-order benefits online.

    The Naver blog text states that Samsung will provide a storage upgrade for all pre-ordered Galaxy S24 smartphones. This implies that buyers who have paid for the 512GB model of the smartphone would instead receive a 1TB storage version of the same handset. This is the same sort of offer that Samsung made with the Galaxy S22 and S23 series, according to a Sammobile report.

    Also Read | Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series to introduce THIS Google Pixel 8 Pro AI feature

    The Sammobile rumour stated that there may be 128GB and 256GB storage variations for the Samsung Galaxy S24 and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants for the Galaxy S24+.

    In other Galaxy S24 news, a recent series of leaks on X (formerly Twitter) have revealed some intriguing details about the upcoming flagship smartphones. The "Generative Edit" capability is one notable feature that is emphasised in the marketing materials that were leaked. Samsung describes it as an easy-to-use tool for removing undesired components from images, and it immediately reminds people of Google's Magic Eraser tool, which was first released with the Pixel 8 series. Renowned for its capacity to remove unpleasant things from photographs, the Magic Eraser needs an online connection and a backup of Google Photos.

    Also Read | Instagram tips: How to hide your stories from someone? Hint: It's not close friends list

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series to introduce this google pixel 8 pro ai feature gcw

    Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series to introduce THIS Google Pixel 8 Pro AI feature

    Apple Watch Series 8 available for Rs 23749 Check put Flipkart deal details gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8 available for Rs 23,749? Check put Flipkart deal details

    OnePlus 12R design colour options leaked ahead of launch check out gcw

    OnePlus 12R design, colour options leaked ahead of launch

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to feature iPhone 15 Pro like specifications battery camera details leaked gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to feature iPhone 15 Pro like specifications?

    Vivo X100 series India launch date CONFIRMED Here is what you can expect gcw

    Vivo X100 series India launch date CONFIRMED! Here's what you can expect

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: CCTV shows police personnel vandalising private vehicles amid New Year celebrations in Alappuzha anr

    Kerala: CCTV shows police personnel vandalising private vehicles amid New Year celebrations in Alappuzha

    Pan Indian Sundari : First teaser of Sunny Leone starrer web series out rkn

    Pan Indian Sundari : Teaser of Sunny Leone starrer web series out

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding: Aamir Khan's residence lights up ahead of daughter's shaadi RBA

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding: Aamir Khan's residence lights up ahead of daughter's shaadi

    Who was Srividya, the actress who madly loved actor Kamal Haasan RKK

    Who was Srividya, the actress who madly loved actor Kamal Haasan

    cricket Unseen video of Virat Kohli's heartbreak after India's World Cup 2023 final loss (WATCH) osf

    Unseen video of Virat Kohli's heartbreak after India's World Cup 2023 final loss (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon