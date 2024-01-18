Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra India prices revealed

Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup will be available for pre-order starting January 18th. You can order from online and offline retailers, including Samsung's website. Here are all the details.

Samsung has finally released the pricing and availability details for its latest Galaxy S24 lineup in India, which was announced on January 17. The standard Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus, and the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra are the three primary models available.

With a screen size of 6.2 inches, the Galaxy S24 is the smallest of the three versions. All variations of the phone include 8GB of RAM. The price of the 512GB model is Rs 89,999, while the 128GB model is Rs 79,999. Onyx Black, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow are the available colours.

The somewhat less expensive Galaxy S24 Plus now includes 12GB of RAM as standard on all models. The price range for the base 256GB model is Rs 99,999, while the 512GB option is Rs 1,09,999. For the colour, you have the option of Cobalt Violet or Onyx Black.

Starting at Rs 1,29,999, the base variant of the Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The price of the 1TB model is an astounding Rs 1,59,999, while the 512GB variant costs Rs 1,39,999. Keep in mind that the 1TB variant is only available in Titanium Gray, while the other models are available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 range will open on January 18. Both online and physical merchants, including the Samsung website, accept orders. Titanium Blue, Titanium Orange, and Titanium Green are the three unique colours available for purchase when purchasing the S24 Ultra on Samsung's website. The S24 and S24 Plus come in Sapphire Blue and Jade Green.

