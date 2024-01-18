Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Google to layoff more employees? Here's what CEO Sundar Pichai said

    The company’s chief has indicated major changes in an internal memo. “We have ambitious goals and will be investing in our big priorities this year. The reality is that to create the capacity for this investment, we have to make tough choices,” the quoted memo from Pichai said.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

    Google has laid off thousands of employees in the past few months and the bad news is that 2024 is likely to see more job cuts at the search giant. Major changes have been foreshadowed by the company's leader in an internal message, which The Verge has mentioned in this story. “We have ambitious goals and will be investing in our big priorities this year. The reality is that to create the capacity for this investment, we have to make tough choices,” the quoted memo from Pichai said.

    Pichai discussed the necessity to reduce the number of employees at the firm, but he avoided using the word "layoff" in favour of "realign and eliminate," which is a prettier way of informing individuals they are not required.

    Although Pichai is quick to stress out that in 2024 that size will not be achieved and no team would be in risk of losing its job, Google did have a significant layoff period in 2023. In the message, he also stated that "removing layers to simplify execution and drive velocity in some areas" will be the focus of the Google layoffs in 2024.

    The business is only one of many using AI into its systems and making life plans. Recently, Google introduced Bard and Gemini LLMs, which are anticipated to be a strong component of the organisation. This essentially prevents the need for more staff members since AI can replace the ones who are already employed, something that industry analysts have been warning about since last year.

    Indeed, just this week, Google revealed further layoffs from its advertising sales division. According to Pichai's leaked internet communication from the study, firms are forced to reorganise their staff, which unfortunately results in job losses for certain workers.
     

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 1:41 PM IST
