iQOO Neo 10R vs Nothing Phone 3a: Which mid-range beast reigns supreme?

The iQOO Neo 10R and Nothing Phone 3a are two mid-range smartphones recently launched in India. The iQOO Neo 10R focuses on performance, while the Nothing Phone 3a is an all-rounder with improvements over its predecessor. This comparison explores their design, display, processor, battery, camera, and price to help you choose.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 4:45 PM IST

Within two weeks, two potent mid-range smartphones were introduced to the Indian smartphone market, quickly becoming well-known for their potent features and specs. Yes, we are referring to the recently released iQOO Neo 10R and the Nothing Phone 3a, which have been generating a lot of interest among enthusiasts. Although the iQOO Neo 10R was introduced as a smartphone focused on performance, the Phone 3a is an all-arounder with notable improvements over its predecessor. Learn what the iQOO Neo 10R and Nothing Phone 3a have in store for consumers and compare them so you can make an informed choice based on your needs if you've been considering purchasing one of these smartphones.

iQOO Neo 10R vs Nothing Phone 3a: Design and display

Both the Nothing Phone 3a and the iQOO Neo 10R have distinctive rear panel designs that draw potential customers. With two finishes—one featuring a titanium finish with a 3D moon texture and the other with a dual-tone racing track texture—the iQOO Neo 10R has a stylish appearance. For protection against water and dust, it has an IP65 certification. The Nothing Phone 3a, on the other hand, has a clear glass back panel with a camera module positioned horizontally and the company's distinctive glyph illumination. For protection against water splashes, it has been rated IP64.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 50 Pro to OnePlus Nord 4: Best 5 fast-charging smartphones under Rs 30,000

The iQOO Neo 10R's display is a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 4500 nits. Additionally, the smartphone supports 10-bit color and HDR10+. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a has a 6.70-inch flexible AMOLED screen that can reach a maximum brightness of 3000 nits and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Additionally, it supports HDR10+.

iQOO Neo 10R vs Nothing Phone 3a: Processor

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, up to 12 GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 256 GB of UFS 4.1 storage power the iQOO Neo 10R. Additionally, it has a 6043mm² vapour chamber cooling system and an Adreno 735 GPU. The Nothing Phone 3a, on the other hand, has an Adreno 710 GPU and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU that can support up to 8GB of RAM. Because of its more potent processor, RAM, and storage, the iQOO Neo 10R performs better.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Air: Apple's thinnest phone ever coming soon! Check expected launch details and features

iQOO Neo 10R vs Nothing Phone 3a: Battery

The Neo 10R's 6400mAh battery, which supports 80 W FlashCharge, provides long-lasting performance. The Nothing Phone 3a, on the other hand, has a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W charging.

iQOO Neo 10R vs Nothing Phone 3a: Camera

A 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens make up the dual camera configuration of the iQOO Neo 10R. On the other hand, the Phone 3a has three cameras: a 50MP telephoto lens with two optical zooms, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP primary camera. As a result, the Phone 3a can zoom in more effectively than the iQOO Neo 10R. Nothing has a 50MP front-facing camera, while the iQOO variant has a 32MP selfie camera.

iQOO Neo 10R vs Nothing Phone 3a: Price

Starting at Rs. 26999, the iQOO Neo 10R model with 8GB+128GB of storage is available. The Nothing Phone 3a, on the other hand, costs Rs. 24999 for the comparable 8GB+128GB storage model.

iPhone 17 Air: Apple's thinnest phone ever coming soon! Check expected launch details and features gcw

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion price DROPS on Flipkart! Check out unbelievable deal gcw

Apple iPhone 17 Pro LEAK: Bigger camera, A19 Pro chip and premium design incoming! gcw

OnePlus ditching alert slider for an iPhone-like feature? Here's what we know gcw

Nothing Phone 3a to OnePlus Nord CE 4: Check out 7 best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in March 2025 gcw

Not Google or Meta or Apple- Samsung Electronics pays highest salaries to outside directors snt

The Kardashian Season 6: Did Kim Kardashian lose her diamond at Ambani's wedding? Watch RBA

Quick Coconut Gujiya Recipe to try at home THIS Holi RBA

Revolutionizing Chennai's Transport Network: The TruckGuru Advantage

Is Pakistani Army hiding Jaffar Express train attack toll? 100s of empty coffins in Quetta raise suspicion shk

MP Budget 2025 Highlights: ₹4.21 Lakh Crore Budget, No New Tax, Key Policy Updates

Salman Khan’s Electrifying HOLI Dance in Sikandar’s ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ Sets Internet on Fire!

PM Modi Grants OCI Card to Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam, Strengthening Ties Between Nations

After Bhutan PM, Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam Calls PM Modi His Brother | Asianet Newsable

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation in Trouble? NGT Seeks Proof of Alleged Violations!

