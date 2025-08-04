Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 have achieved record preorders in the US, with the Fold7 leading the charge. The slim design, camera upgrades, and AI features are attributed to the phones' popularity.

South Korean brand Samsung has proven its dominance in the foldable smartphone market. The latest Galaxy Z Fold7 has received the largest preorder in American history, according to a Samsung press release. The Galaxy Z Flip7, released alongside it, has also seen a significant increase in preorders.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 has achieved the highest number of preorders ever for Samsung's Fold lineup in the US. Compared to previous generation phone models, the total preorders for the new Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 have already increased by more than 25 per cent. Of these, the Galaxy Z Fold7 received the largest preorder in the history of the American market. The Fold7 recorded a preorder increase of close to 50 per cent. Evaluations suggest that the lightweight slim design, camera upgrades, and AI features are the reasons for the widespread acceptance of the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 smartphones in the market. Preorders for these foldables began in the US on July 25.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 - Features

The Galaxy Z Fold7 and Fold7 are Samsung's slimmest and lightest foldable mobile phones. Samsung introduced the book-style Galaxy Z Fold7 as a slim foldable. It is built on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Key features of the Fold7 include an 8-inch foldable display, a triple rear camera with a 200MP main sensor, and up to 1TB of storage. In India, the Galaxy Z Fold7 starts at Rs 1,74,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Features

The Fold7 is the slimmest Galaxy Flip phone. This is a flip handset powered by Samsung's Exynos 2500 chip. The Galaxy Z Flip7 features a 4.1-inch external display, a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED main display, a thickness of 6.5mm when open and 13.7mm when closed, a weight of 188 grams, a 4,300mAh battery, a dual rear camera with a 50MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP selfie camera, and AI features. The starting price of the Fold7 is Rs 1,09,999.